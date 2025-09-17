Donald Trump's Ryder Cup visit to be seamless unlike the US Open, says PGA of America CEO

Donald Trump's visit to the 2025 US Open final at Arthur Ashe Stadium turned out to be chaotic for the fans. As the US President is set to attend the opening day of the Ryder Cup later this September, PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague has assured that it will be seamless.

On September 7, 2025, Trump was in attendance at the Men's Singles Final (Tennis). However, the iconic showdown between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner was delayed by nearly 50 minutes. Fans had to undergo thorough checking procedure for Donald Trump's visit, which caused a lot of seats to stay empty during the National Anthem.

Last month, before Team USA captain Keegan Bradley declared his wildcard picks, Trump announced his plans to be at Bethpage Black. With almost twice the number of fans expected to be at the Ryder Cup venue than the US Open, Sprague recently talked about it. According to him, the organization is in touch with the White House to ensure Donald Trump's Bethpage visit doesn't disrupt the experience of the fans. He said (quoted by Sports Business Journal):

"We don’t have any specific details to share. But we’ve been in regular communication with the White House and Secret Service and others to make sure the fans have a great experience."

While talking about Trump, the PGA of America CEO also said:

"...the President of the United States loves golf and wants to see golf, as well as our fans. We want to make it as great an event as possible and not be disruptive, and they’re committed to doing that."

Sprague's statement comes a week after a report from The Guardian about Donald Trump's Ryder Cup attendance blew up. According to the news outlet, PGA of America officials reportedly want Trump to arrive late to ensure no delay for the fans attending the opening tee. However, while talking with the media, Sprague did not reveal many details about Trump's visit.

Luke Donald shares his thoughts regarding Donald Trump's Ryder Cup attendance following US Open fiasco

Luke Donald and his European Ryder Cup squad are preparing to step onto US soil and face a partisan crowd on September 26. Amidst the pressure of winning an away Ryder Cup, the Team Europe captain is well aware of Donald Trump's attendance on the opening day. While talking with the press from Wentworth on September 10, 2025, Donald revealed that he expects the Ryder Cup experience to be seamless, unlike the US Open final (quoted by The Times Of India):

"We were told that he’s coming... It’s a big process to get a president to come to an event. The PGA of America’s job is to make sure it’s seamless."

"There were some delays at the tennis... we’re all aware of that... hopefully they have learned from it."

Being an avid golf fan for years, Donald Trump is soaking in all the Ryder Cup drama. He has been following the updates closely and even urged Bradley to be the playing Ryder Cup captain. After making his decision, Bradley also sent a light-hearted apology for 'disappointing' the US President.

