Donald Trump Ignored WWE Legend at WrestleMania Due to Controversial Storyline (Exclusive)

Donald Trump has been associated with WWE since the 1980s. In an exclusive interview, wrestling legend Sgt. Slaughter recalled how Trump and other celebrities thought his Iraqi sympathizer persona was real.

Ad

In 1991, Slaughter lost the WWE Championship to Hulk Hogan in the WrestleMania 7 main event. Before the show, he tried to interact with the current United States President and other guests backstage at the Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena. However, many of them left the room because they disagreed with his character's beliefs.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Slaughter revealed that Trump was one of the celebrities who avoided him.

Ad

Trending

"When I got there to the arena, they had a green room set up for all the celebrities. They had Regis Philbin there, they had Donald Trump, a bunch of actors, Willie Nelson, Alex Trebek. All these people that I knew, and I'd been with them, so I went in to say hello, and when I walked in they all stopped talking and they all turned their back. A bunch of them left the room. They actually believed that I was an Iraqi sympathizer."

Ad

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

Ad

Watch the video above to hear Sgt. Slaughter discuss the rematch he wants to have with Hulk Hogan in heaven.

Macaulay Culkin Punched Sgt. Slaughter at WWE WrestleMania 7

At the time, Sgt. Slaughter's support of Iraq's invasion of Kuwait became mainstream news. Another celebrity guest, American sportscaster Bob Costas, even canceled his scheduled WrestleMania 7 appearance because he disliked the political WWE storyline.

Slaughter added that Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin jokingly punched him backstage ahead of the event.

Ad

"That little Macaulay kid, he came up to me and punched me. That kid from Home Alone. He came up and punched me. He said, 'You're no good, Sgt. Slaughter.'"

In the same interview, Slaughter revealed that fans attacked him several times and destroyed his cars during his heel run.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!