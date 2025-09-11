Donald Trump Ignored WWE Legend at WrestleMania Due to Controversial Storyline (Exclusive)

Donald Trump has been associated with WWE since the 1980s. In an exclusive interview, wrestling legend Sgt. Slaughter recalled how Trump and other celebrities thought his Iraqi sympathizer persona was real.
In 1991, Slaughter lost the WWE Championship to Hulk Hogan in the WrestleMania 7 main event. Before the show, he tried to interact with the current United States President and other guests backstage at the Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena. However, many of them left the room because they disagreed with his character's beliefs.
In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Slaughter revealed that Trump was one of the celebrities who avoided him.
"When I got there to the arena, they had a green room set up for all the celebrities. They had Regis Philbin there, they had Donald Trump, a bunch of actors, Willie Nelson, Alex Trebek. All these people that I knew, and I'd been with them, so I went in to say hello, and when I walked in they all stopped talking and they all turned their back. A bunch of them left the room. They actually believed that I was an Iraqi sympathizer."
How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!
Watch the video above to hear Sgt. Slaughter discuss the rematch he wants to have with Hulk Hogan in heaven.
Macaulay Culkin Punched Sgt. Slaughter at WWE WrestleMania 7
At the time, Sgt. Slaughter's support of Iraq's invasion of Kuwait became mainstream news. Another celebrity guest, American sportscaster Bob Costas, even canceled his scheduled WrestleMania 7 appearance because he disliked the political WWE storyline.
Slaughter added that Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin jokingly punched him backstage ahead of the event.
"That little Macaulay kid, he came up to me and punched me. That kid from Home Alone. He came up and punched me. He said, 'You're no good, Sgt. Slaughter.'"
In the same interview, Slaughter revealed that fans attacked him several times and destroyed his cars during his heel run.
Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.
Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!