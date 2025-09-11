WWE Fans Destroyed Sgt. Slaughter's Cars and Attacked Him Several Times During "Nuclear Heat" Era (Exclusive)

Sgt. Slaughter was among WWE's most controversial stars in the early 1990s. In an exclusive interview, the 2004 Hall of Famer recalled how fans reacted furiously to his character change.

In 1990, Slaughter returned to WWE as a heel after previously gaining fans' respect as an American hero. His politically motivated persona supported Iraq's invasion of Kuwait, turning him into the biggest bad guy in the wrestling business.

Slaughter told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter that fans "destroyed" four cars at the height of his heel run. He was also attacked by people who thought his Iraqi sympathizer character was real.

"I got stabbed four times, got shot, I got so many things thrown on my body, burned," Slaughter said. "I still have burns on my arms from acid or whatever it was. Three rental cars destroyed, and my own car destroyed. We had what they called nuclear heat. I don't think they've ever had that, then or since."

Watch the video above to hear Sgt. Slaughter reveal which celebrities ignored him backstage at WrestleMania 7 due to his polarizing gimmick.

Sgt. Slaughter on Vince McMahon's WrestleMania 7 Venue Change

In 1991, Hulk Hogan defeated Sgt. Slaughter in the WrestleMania 7 main event to win the WWE Championship. The event was originally supposed to be held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in front of a record crowd of more than 93,000 people. However, then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon moved the show to the Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena, where 16,158 people were in attendance.

According to Slaughter, McMahon's decision to scale down the arena size came after he refused to pay $5 million to hold WrestleMania at the Coliseum.

"Vince called me one Sunday morning and said, 'Sarge, we got a change of plans.' I said, 'What is it?' He said, 'We can't go in the Coliseum.' I said, 'What? What do you mean we can't go in the Coliseum? The only reason I did this [heel turn] was to break the old [WrestleMania 3] record of 93,000.' He goes, 'I wanna break it, too, but they want $5 million to secure the Coliseum and I'm not paying it, so we're going indoors. We're going to the arena.'"

In the same interview, Slaughter explained why he wants a WrestleMania 7 rematch against Hogan in heaven one day.

