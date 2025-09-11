Sgt. Slaughter Wants a Rematch Against Hulk Hogan After WWE Title Controversy (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan defeated Sgt. Slaughter in the WrestleMania 7 main event to win the WWE Championship. In an exclusive interview, Slaughter reflected on his legendary feud with The Hulkster.
Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, passed away on July 24 at the age of 71 after suffering a heart attack. In 2020, the two-time Hall of Famer met up with Slaughter backstage at a WWE event to rewatch their WrestleMania 7 encounter. After the watchalong, he admitted the wrong person won that day because he repeatedly failed to kick out of pinfalls at the right time.
During a conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Slaughter said he wants a rematch with Hogan in heaven one day.
"Terry, if you're listening, I want that rematch. It'll be a little while yet for me to get up there, but when I get up there I want that rematch because I think I should still be the champion. As he told me."
Sgt. Slaughter on Hulk Hogan's importance to the AWA
Before beginning his second run with WWE, Hulk Hogan worked for the AWA from 1981 to 1983. Johnny Valiant initially managed the wrestling icon, but he quickly proved he could be a major singles star without anyone's help.
Sgt. Slaughter recommended Hogan to then-AWA promoter Verne Gagne. Looking back, he believes Gagne's booking of The Hulkster led to the company's downfall.
"They played politics with Terry and put the title on him off of Nick Bockwinkel, and took it off him because of a technicality. That's what killed the AWA right there. Because people wanted him to be the champion. When he got it, they were all, 'Yeah.' And then they took it off, they all went, 'This is not good. We don't want this.' Terry saw the writing on the wall, called Vince [McMahon] Sr., and of course Vincent Kennedy [Vince McMahon Jr.] was running it, and off he went to New York, and the rest is history."
Hogan became a globally recognized star and WWE's marquee attraction. He also headlined eight of the first nine WrestleMania events from 1985 to 1993.
