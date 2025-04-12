Charley Hull rocks chic white and green outfit to channel her Masters spirit during her ‘walk in a park’

English golfer Charley Hull, who has around 731K followers on Instagram, shared a video sporting a white and green Masters-themed Malbon golf outfit while showing the venue.

Charley Hull has been sponsored by Malbon Golf since January 2024 and sports their athletic outfits. She often takes part in promotional activities as well, sharing new outfits with fans on social media.

"I've got the old Masters green on again because it's Masters week. It's beautiful weather here for a nice walk in a park on a Saturday," Hull posted on IG stories.

Screenshot from Hull's story on Instagram/source: @charley.hull on IG

Charley Hull also has a dedicated fitness regime. She's popular for her long running sessions, covering 5k in her routine. In a video post, Hull asked about tips for not getting a stitch, an exercise-related transient abdominal pain, often associated with prolonged athletic activities:

"So, a chilled one tonight, going to bed in a minute. I've got a 15km run to do early tomorrow morning, which is 10 miles. I'm looking forward to doing that, a bit bright and early.

"But it's a wild Friday night. Anyone got any tips on how to not get a stitch? Because I have found, like, I don't eat before I run, but I find I get a stitch even if I drink water before. So, any ideas, like, any suggestions how to not get a stitch, please, I'd much appreciate that."

Hull asks for advice from fans/source: @charley.hull on IG

Charley Hull shares experience about joining Passes

The LPGA Tour and LET pro has gained popularity due to her fashion statement and success. Hull is also one of the popular social media content creators in golf.

While talking with Newsweek, Charley Hull said (as quoted by Newsweek):

"Joining Passes is a whole new adventure for me where I can share a more personal, behind-the-scenes look into my life. I want the golf world to be more accessible to everyone, and the online golf content community is really taking off!

"It's the perfect time to join a platform like Passes where I can provide this level of access by leveraging their amazing tech features to connect with subscribers."

Charley Hull's entry into this monetization platform for entrepreneurs will give her access to a variety of social media tools. Apart from boosting her personal brand, she will also connect with her fans deeply.

