Charley Hull rocks maroon outfit as she gets busy "smoking drives" amid KPMG Women's PGA Championship disappointment

Charley Hull is working hard on the golf course after her KPMG Women's PGA Championship disappointment last week. She recently posted a video of herself "smoking drives" on her Instagram.

Hull sported a maroon top and black shorts for her workout. She paired the look with white shoes and matching socks. The ace golfer had pulled her hair into a tight bun.

The video of her drive headlined a carousel post as Hull also shared some snippets from her recent memories. She captioned the post:

"From smoking drives on the dukes to feeding baby Albert, making a bird hotel with my Ralphy for the wildlife in my garden and dinner at the pub with mum & dad. Wholesome."

Trending

Charley Hull finished T12 with a total score of 5-over at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship last week. The Fields Ranch East made its Major debut at the tournament and proved to be quite a challenge for even the most seasoned golfers to navigate.

The 29-year-old had a dismal start to her campaign at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. In her opening round, she hit one birdie, five bogeys, and one double bogey to score 6-over 78.

However, Hull staged a comeback in Round 2 with four birdies and one bogey to close the day at 3-under 69. She was the only golfer in the field to break 70 in the second round.

Her performance dipped a little on moving day as she posted three birdies and four bogeys to finish 1-over 73. In the final round, Hull hit two birdies and three bogeys to score 1-over 73.

"It's a hard one, really" - Charley Hull on the Fields Ranch East

Charley Hull at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025 (Source: Getty)

Charley Hull is one of the fastest golfers in the circuit. She has been a strong advocate against slow play on the LPGA.

However, pace of play was considerably decreased due to the difficulties posed by Fields Ranch East at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship last week. After Round 3 on Saturday (June 21) Hull was asked during the press interview what could be done to improve pace of play.

"I really don't know. I think it's hard this week because obviously it's quite a big field, isn't it? I don't know, cut can the field sizes, but the golf courses are hard, so it's a hard one, really," she answered via ASAP Sports.

Hull will next be seen at the KPMG Women's Irish Open from July 3rd to 6th, 2025 at the Carton House in Fairmont.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More