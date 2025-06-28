Charley Hull rocks maroon outfit as she gets busy "smoking drives" amid KPMG Women's PGA Championship disappointment

Charley Hull is working hard on the golf course after her KPMG Women's PGA Championship disappointment last week. She recently posted a video of herself "smoking drives" on her Instagram.
Hull sported a maroon top and black shorts for her workout. She paired the look with white shoes and matching socks. The ace golfer had pulled her hair into a tight bun.
The video of her drive headlined a carousel post as Hull also shared some snippets from her recent memories. She captioned the post:
"From smoking drives on the dukes to feeding baby Albert, making a bird hotel with my Ralphy for the wildlife in my garden and dinner at the pub with mum & dad. Wholesome."
Charley Hull finished T12 with a total score of 5-over at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship last week. The Fields Ranch East made its Major debut at the tournament and proved to be quite a challenge for even the most seasoned golfers to navigate.
The 29-year-old had a dismal start to her campaign at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. In her opening round, she hit one birdie, five bogeys, and one double bogey to score 6-over 78.
However, Hull staged a comeback in Round 2 with four birdies and one bogey to close the day at 3-under 69. She was the only golfer in the field to break 70 in the second round.
Her performance dipped a little on moving day as she posted three birdies and four bogeys to finish 1-over 73. In the final round, Hull hit two birdies and three bogeys to score 1-over 73.
"It's a hard one, really" - Charley Hull on the Fields Ranch East
Charley Hull is one of the fastest golfers in the circuit. She has been a strong advocate against slow play on the LPGA.
However, pace of play was considerably decreased due to the difficulties posed by Fields Ranch East at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship last week. After Round 3 on Saturday (June 21) Hull was asked during the press interview what could be done to improve pace of play.
"I really don't know. I think it's hard this week because obviously it's quite a big field, isn't it? I don't know, cut can the field sizes, but the golf courses are hard, so it's a hard one, really," she answered via ASAP Sports.
Hull will next be seen at the KPMG Women's Irish Open from July 3rd to 6th, 2025 at the Carton House in Fairmont.