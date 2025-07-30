Charley Hull rocks navy blue jacket and beige trousers during AIG Women’s Open prep

LPGA Tour star Charley Hull is gearing up to tee off in the upcoming 2025 AIG Women’s Open. Ahead of the tournament, she shared pictures of herself practicing on the course.Hull was captured mid-swing at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club two days before the major tournament is set to kick off. Her golf outfit of the day featured a navy blue jacket with white sleeves and a front zipper. She completed the look with a pair of beige colored trousers, white sneakers, and a white hat.The post’s caption read,“Unmistakeable. 🎞️ #AIGWO” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostStill chasing her first win this year, Charley Hull will be making her 11th LPGA Tour start of the season at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open. She last teed off in the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open, where she tied for 21st after scoring 5-under.The 29-year-old golfer has yet to add a major championship title to her list of accomplishments. Her best result in the AIG Women's Open is a solo second, which was in 2023.She teed off in the first four major tournaments of the year and tied for 12th in both the U.S. Women’s Open and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.Earlier this month, the Kettering native teed off in the Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Club. However, she withdrew from the tournament in the first round after collapsing multiple times.Following her withdrawal from the fourth major of the year, Charley Hull shared that she had been battling a virus all week and was gutted to have left the field. She revealed that she underwent treatment and was feeling much better after a few days had passed.Charley Hull spills her favorite tour memories in new video with Malbon GolfCharley Hull was featured in a short promotional video for the popular golf clothing brand, Malbon Golf. She was asked to share some of her favorite tour memories while standing on the course and wearing a Malbon-branded golf shirt.The two-time LPGA Tour winner first revealed that she usually plays only about 21 events in a season because she is a 'home person'. She added that she tries to keep her tournaments to a minimum because she likes to be fresh and not overworked when she tees off on the course.Next, Hull revealed that her favorite course to play is Pebble Beach. She stated that she loved playing there in 2013 and fell in love with the course’s 'unbelievable views'.Still taken from Charley Hull's Instagram Page _ Source: Instagram/@charley.hullCharley Hull joined Malbon Golf as one of its ambassadors in January 2024. She announced the partnership via social media, tagging Malbon Golf as a “creative lifestyle brand” and saying that she was proud to be one of its representatives.