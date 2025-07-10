Charley Hull turned heads ahead of the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship with her stylish outfit. The English golfer was seen in a bright yellow full-sleeve sweatshirt paired with a sleek black mini skirt, giving off what LET Golf described as a “major glow.”

The event is set to run from July 10 to 13 at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France, marking Hull’s 10th appearance at the major. Her sweatshirt featured sponsor logos, including Boxto, ISPS Handa, Malbon Golf, and her latest partner, Salt and Stone.

The English golfer completed the look with a white cap, a white golf glove, and a black skirt that had a subtle white stripe on the side. LET Golf shared three photos of Hull’s look on Instagram with the caption:

“Major glow ☀️”

Hull recently finished solo fourth at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open in Carton House. In the last two editions of the Amundi Evian Championship, she missed the cut in both 2023 and 2024 but recorded her best result in 2022 with a T3 finish at 15-under-par.

For Thursday’s opening round, Hull will tee off at 7:36 a.m. from the 10th tee. She is paired with Ruoning Yin and Haeran Ryu.

Charley Hull mentors young golfers with disabilities at the Golf Ireland clinic

Ahead of the Amundi Evian Championship, Charley Hull visited the Golf Ireland Academy on Tuesday, July 8, where she led a junior clinic for golfers with disabilities. Hull spent time on the putting green and practice areas with juniors and elite Golfers with Disabilities from Golf Ireland’s Golf4All programs, supported by ISPS Handa.

Hull shared short-game tips, took part in interactive drills, and engaged with participants during a lively Q&A. Highlighting the importance of the initiative, she said,

“It is really important. Obviously, a lot of respect to them, how many things are stopping them from playing golf and they still go out there and play it. It’s unbelievable, it’s great to see,” Hull said.

Golf Ireland CEO Mark Kennelly praised Hull’s involvement, saying:

“We were delighted to be joined by ISPS Handa ambassador Charley Hull and Brendan Scannell, to perform a clinic here for a combination of our elite national panel and some of our younger golfers with disabilities. It’s been a wonderful experience with them. We are delighted that Charley spent so much time with the players, giving them tips, answering their questions."

The Golf Ireland ISPS Handa Junior G4D Pathway Programme aims to provide high-performance coaching and create opportunities for junior golfers with disabilities to represent Ireland on the ISPS Handa Golfers with Disabilities team.

Charley Hull’s next stop after the Amundi Evian Championship will be the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open, scheduled from July 24 to 27, 2025, at Dundonald Links. She last played the event in 2024, where she finished solo fifth.

