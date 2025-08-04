  • home icon
Charley Hull’s best friend Georgia Hall shares her experience of the 2025 AIG Women’s Open

By Anusha M
Modified Aug 04, 2025 19:21 GMT
Dow Championship - Final Round - Source: Getty
Georgia Hall and Charley Hull during the 2024 Dow Championship - Final Round - Source: Getty

Georgia Hall, Charley Hull's best friend, shared her thoughts about the recently concluded AIG Women's Open. Hall finished in a four-way tie for 19th after shooting a total 1-under par 287 at Royal Porthcawl in Wales.

The 2018 AIG Women's Open champion made her 13th appearance at the Major last week. Georgia Hall displayed a decent performance at Royal Porthcawl after missing the cut in the last Major, the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship. She remained consistent throughout the week, starting off with a 1-under par 71 in the first round. Hall followed it up with a 1-over par 73 and 4-under par 68 in rounds two and three. Despite shooting a 3-over par 75 in the final round, Hall managed to grab a Top 25 finish.

Georgia Hall took to her Instagram page to share her experience of playing at the 2025 AIG Women's Open with thoughts on her performance. She also thanked the organizers as she wrote:

"Nice to get the juices flowing being up there on the Final Major of the year!
Massive thank you to @aigwomensopen and @therandagolf for Elevating this event year by year. Was great seeing so many crowds out there 💪🏼 🇬🇧"
Georgia Hall has had an average season with six missed cuts out of 12 participations. Her best finish so far is T9 at the Honda LPGA Thailand (February). Hall's best friend, Charley Hull, finished at T2 at the AIG Women's Open this year, a close call yet again after 2023.

Charley Hull shares her memories with Georgia Hall at Royal Porthcawl

Charley Hull and Georgia Hall at the 2024 Dow Championship -- Source: Getty
Charley Hull and Georgia Hall at the 2024 Dow Championship -- Source: Getty

Charley Hull and Georgia Hall have known each other since they were 11-year-olds, starting out as young golfers. Their bond has remained strong over the years, as seen in their expressions of affection on their social media platforms.

During the pre-tournament press conference at Royal Porthcawl, Charley Hull was asked about her thoughts on the golf course. Hull mentioned her past experience as she shared (via ASAP Sports):

"I played here back in 2011 in the Junior Vagliano. Me and Georgia Hall played here for GB&I. Me and Georgia was paired here. Back then we was always inseparable. We played together in foursomes."
Hull went on to share a funny story involving losing her usual ball during practice and playing a different ball during the tournament:

"Anyway, she gets down there and just sees three dots on the golf ball and she whacks on the green. I get up to the green, I think I've got a putt to win the hole.
I look at ball, and I said, George, we've got number 3 here. I play with 1. She's like, it's got your marks. I said, yeah, that's my ball I lost yesterday in the practice round. Lost the hole immediately. It was quite funny."

However, Georgia Hall said that she didn't remember hitting the wrong ball during her press interview the next day and said that it might have been Hull herself.

bell-icon Manage notifications