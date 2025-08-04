  • home icon
  Charley Hull pens heartfelt message after 2025 AIG Women's Open disappointment 

Charley Hull pens heartfelt message after 2025 AIG Women’s Open disappointment 

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Published Aug 04, 2025 18:14 GMT
AIG Women's Open 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

Charley Hull was inches away from winning the 2025 AIG Women's Open. She finished tied for second in the tournament with a total score of nine under par. She finished two shots behind Miyu Yamashita, who eventually won the tournament. Incidentally, this was the fourth time Hull finished as a runner-up at a golf Major.

Hull shared a heartfelt Instagram post about her tournament at the Royal Porthcawl. She paid respects to the competition and the course that hosted it while also expressing some disappointment. Hull's Instagram post featured her stay at the Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, as well as some photos from the tournament.

Charley Hull's caption read,

"There’s nothing like the adrenaline of being in the mix on a Sunday. It’s why I love this game. Felt so in control out there. Hit it pure and gave it everything. It stings to come up short, but after day one, I’m proud of myself for climbing the leaderboard like I did and being the bridesmaid again 🤣Thank you @royal_porthcawl, you were such a tough test, but what an awesome course 🔥"
It continued,

"@aigwomensopen and @therandagolf, you continue to deliver this world-class event and elevate our game. We wouldn’t be doing what we do without your vision. To the fans, you were unbelievable. I had goosebumps out there yesterday with the cheers 🤍 I’m grateful for this journey and everyone who is part of it ✌🏼 We move on. Next stop 📍 @pifglobalseries London"
Charley Hull began her AIG Women's Open with the first two rounds not entirely in her favor. She fired 73 (one over par) in the first round and 71 (one under par) in the second round, bringing her total for the first 36 holes to even par. While this might not sound too bad, the twist came in her final two rounds where she shot 66 (6 under par) and 69 (3 under par) respectively.

How much did Charley Hull make from the AIG Women's Open?

AIG Women's Open 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

The 2025 AIG Women's Open set a record purse of $9.75 million. It was the highest purse in the Major's history, and Charley Hull earned $772,391 for finishing second in the event.

Talking about the prize distribution, here's a quick glance at how much the top 30 golfers earned from the tournament:

  • WIN: Miya Yamashita, -11/277, $1,462,500
  • T-2: Charley Hull, -9/279, $772,391
  • T-2: Minami Katsu, -9/279, $772,391
  • T-4: A Lim Kim, -7/281, $452,217
  • T-4: Rio Takeda, -7/281, $452,217
  • T-6: Megan Khang, -6/282, $302,157
  • T-6: Wei Ling Hsu, -6/282, $302,157
  • T-8: Steph Kyriacou, -4/284, $228,359
  • T-8: Lottie Woad, -4/284, $228,359
  • T-8: Paula Martin Sampedro, -4/284, $0 (amateur)
  • T-11: Andrea Lee, -3/285, $188,993
  • T-11: Mao Saigo, -3/285, $188,993
  • T-13: Chiara Tamburlini, -2/286, $145,533
  • T-13: Hyo Joo Kim, -2/286, $145,533
  • T-13: Minjee Lee, -2/286, $,145,533
  • T-13: Sei Young Kim, -2/286, $145,533
  • T-13: Lauren Coughlin, -2/286, $145,533
  • T-13: Pajaree Anannarukarn, -2/286, $145,533
  • T-19: Georgia Hall, -1/287, $112,489
  • T-19: Mimi Rhodes, -1/287, $112,489
  • T-19: Yan Liu, -1/287, $112,489
  • T-19: Linn Grant, -1/287, $112,489
  • T-23: Jenny Shin, E/288, $91,298
  • T-23: Ariya Jutanugarn, E/288, $91,298
  • T-23: Morgan Metraux, E/288, $91,298
  • T-23: Esther Henseleit, E/288, $91,298
  • T-23: Celine Boutier, E/288, $91,298
  • T-23: Haeran Ryu, E/288, $91,298
  • T-23: Jinhee Im, E/288, $91,298
  • T-30: Anna Nordqvust, +1/289, $74,358
  • T-30: Jeeno Thitikul, +1/289, $74,358
  • T-30: Narin An, +1/289, $74,358
