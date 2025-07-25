Charley Hull says golf needs a kick up the b**t while praising a popular golf brand

Charley Hull believes golf needs a bit of a shake-up, and she’s glad some brands are helping lead the way. The English golfer, who is currently playing at the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, praised lifestyle brand Malbon Golf for making the sport more appealing and stylish.Hull, who became an ambassador for Malbon Golf in early 2024, praised the brand’s women’s line, saying it suits her style and helps make golf fashion more accessible. She also credited founders Stephen and Erika Malbon for their smart branding and passion for the game.&quot;Golf needs a bit of a kick up the bu** with making it more out there and stuff, because it's got people talking about it, even people who don't play golf. And I think that's what Golf needs, and I think they're very clever, and they're great people, and credit to them,” Charley Hull said, applauding the brand’s bold approach, in a video shared by Stephen Malbon on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHull joined fellow ambassadors Jason Day and Jeongeun Lee6 in representing Malbon, a Los Angeles-based brand founded in 2017 that blends golf with streetwear. Back in 2024, Hull said (via the LPGA Tour):“Thanks to brands such as Malbon, women now have the chance to consider fashion when they get dressed for golf. I don’t think that was the case a few years ago. I think it’s also now possible to look good and be comfortable, especially on the golf course, and it’s even better that you can stay in what you’re wearing when you go out to meet friends post-golf!”The 29-year-old is no stranger to high-profile brand deals. She’s also an ambassador for the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open itself, where she finished solo fifth last year at 8-under par.This week marks Charley Hull’s 11th start of the 2025 LPGA season. So far this year, she has played in 10 events, made eight cuts, and recorded a season-best finish of T4 at the HSBC Women’s World Championship. She recently withdrew from the Amundi Evian Championship due to illness and is still seeking her first win of the season.How did Charley Hull perform in the second round of the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open?Charley Hull carded a 1-over 73 in the second round of the 2025 ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links. She started on the back nine and made an early birdie on the par-3 11th. However, bogeys on the 14th and 18th pushed her to 1-over at the turn.On the front nine, she dropped shots on the 1st and 3rd holes but bounced back with birdies on the 5th and 9th. She finished the front nine at even-par. With a total score of 1-over for the round, Hull sits tied for 48th heading into the weekend.Here is a look at Charley Hull's hole-by-hole scorecard from Friday's round:Back Nine (IN):Hole 10 (Par 4): 4 (Par)Hole 11 (Par 3): 2 (Birdie)Hole 12 (Par 4): 4 (Par)Hole 13 (Par 4): 4 (Par)Hole 14 (Par 5): 6 (Bogey)Hole 15 (Par 3): 3 (Par)Hole 16 (Par 4): 4 (Par)Hole 17 (Par 4): 4 (Par)Hole 18 (Par 5): 6 (Bogey)In: 37 (+1)Front Nine (OUT):Hole 1 (Par 4): 5 (Bogey)Hole 2 (Par 4): 4 (Par)Hole 3 (Par 5): 6 (Bogey)Hole 4 (Par 3): 3 (Par)Hole 5 (Par 5): 4 (Birdie)Hole 6 (Par 3): 3 (Par)Hole 7 (Par 4): 4 (Par)Hole 8 (Par 4): 4 (Par)Hole 9 (Par 4): 3 (Birdie)Out: 36 (Even)Total: 73 (+1)