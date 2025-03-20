Charley Hull shows her chiseled abs in a series of videos of her Birthday workout and golf practice

Charley Hull, a prominent English golfer, celebrated her 29th birthday in a way that showcased her dedication to both fitness and golf. On March 20, Hull shared a series of Instagram posts highlighting her rigorous birthday workout and golf practice sessions.

Hull shared videos of her training at a golf course while wearing an all-black outfit in the first two clips. That was followed by a workout video in the gym where she could be seen doing burpees and lifting weights.

The last image was a selfie of herself wearing black sunglasses, layers of jackets, and a sky-blue beanie. She captioned the post:

"Birthday golf/workout🎂🏋️✌️"

Earlier this month, Charley Hull participated in the Founders Cup at the Bradenton Country Club in Florida. Over the four-day tournament, Hull finished with the rounds of 68, 72, 66, and 70. In total, she claimed a score of -8 and finished tied for 19th place alongside Paula Reto and Lauren Coughlin.

She earned a prize of $23,343. Moving forward, Hull is gearing up to appear at the Ford championship in Chandler, Arizona, starting on March 27, 2025.

Charley Hull made $10,000 commitment to quit smoking for two months

Charley Hull recently made a commitment to quit smoking in an Instagram post she shared on March 17. While talking with fellow golfer Ryan Evans, she made a deal with a hefty bet to quit smoking for two months. In the video, Hull handed over a pack of cigarettes to Evans and revealed that if she failed to stick to her commitment, she would owe Evans $10,000. She could be heard saying:

"Today I've made the decision to stop smoking and I'm going to do a 10-grand bet that, if I pick up a cigarette in the next two months, I'll give you 10 grand," Hull said.

She captioned the post:

"Deal is a deal. Let's see if I'm a woman of my word."

At the 2023 U.S. Women's Open, Hull talked about her lifestyle choices saying (via Golf Monthly):

"I only smoke. I hardly drink. I don't need to drink because, actually, I can have a fun time without it."

She also acknowledged earlier that smoking was deeply rooted in her family.

"My dad smokes 40 a day since he was 12 years old and now he's 75, and my nephew smokes who is like 25. My whole family smokes, so it's not something that I've noticed odd."

Recently Charley Hull participated at the Sunningdale Foursomes alongside her friend Georgia Hall. The duo made it to the last 16 stage before Tom Shadbolt and Ben Evans eliminated them.

