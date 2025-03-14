Charley Hull teams up with best friend for a foursomes match amid inclement weather

Charley Hull recently teamed with Georgia Hall for the prestigious 2025 Sunningdale Foursomes. The British Golfer and her best friend competed in the famous challenge held at the Sunningdale Golf Club in England on Friday.

Hall posted a picture of her and Charley's time at the foursomes challenge on her Instagram profile. The LPGA and LET professional has over 88k followers on Instagram, where she regularly shares golf-related content. She wrote in the caption:

"Another Sunningdale Foursomes complete with @charley.hull Had the best time, even tho was for the majority."

Hall and Charley competed in Sunningdale under tough weather conditions. As reported by AccuWeather, Sunningdale experienced the lowest temperatures of 7°, 5°, 4°, and 2°C on the 10th, 11th, 12th, and 13th March, respectively. The highest temperature over these four days stayed within 9°-13°C.

Before advancing on Thursday with Charley Hull, Georgia Hall admitted to finding it difficult to face the cold weather (quoted via GolfMagic):

"We play the Solheim Cup of course, but other than that we never play 36 in a day, and especially not in the colder weather like we have here at the moment. It is pretty brutal!"

Although they put up decent efforts, Georgia Hall and Charley Hull fell short of winning this prestigious event. Charley and Georgia made it to the top 16 of the Sunningdale leaderboard. The Solheim Cup got outplayed by Tom Shadbolt and Ben Evans on Thursday in Round of 16.

Last year, Harley Smith and Dylan Shaw Radford won this prestigious golf event. They defeated William Shucksmith and Darryl Gwilliam, picking up a victory with scores of 5 and 4. The Sunningdale winner's circle features popular figures such as Lottie Woad, Luke Donald, Dai Rees, Linn Grant, Max Faulkner, Peter Oosterhuis, Maja Stark and more.

Charley Hull WITB 2025

Among the seven professional victories in her career, Charley has two in the LPGA Tour and four in the Ladies European Tour. The 2024 Aramco Team Series winner has gained multiple brand endorsement deals over the years.

Charley Hull is sponsored by multiple big names in the sport, among which TaylorMade Golf is one. Hull entered a brand endorsement deal with TaylorMade back in 2020. After two years, the golf equipment company extended this partnership. In 2022, Hull signed a multi-year endorsement deal with the equipment brand. As a part of the agreement, Hull uses golf equipment made by Taylormade.

Here's a detailed look at what's in the bag of Charley Hul for 2025:

TaylorMade Stealth Plus Driver (8°) + Attas Rockstar 6X Shaft

TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Wood (15°) + Mitsubishi Tensei Blue 70S Shaft

TaylorMade SIM MAX Hybrid (19°) + UST iROD 85 S Shaft

TaylorMade P7MB Irons (4-PW) + Project X 6.5 Shafts

TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 Wedges (50°-SB, 54°-SB, 60°-LB) + Modus Tour 120S Shafts

TaylorMade Soto TP Hydro Blast Putter

TaylorMade TP5x Golf Balls

