Charley Hull gives her fans a glimpse into her dressing room while "unpacking"

English professional golfer Charley Hull keeps an active profile across various social media platforms, especially Instagram. She recently gave her 725,000 Instagram followers a peek into her closet.

Ad

Off the course, Hull often shows her fans a little bit of what goes on in her personal life. On Wednesday, March 5, she posted a picture on Instagram, giving a glimpse of what her dressing room looks like.

In the picture Hull posted, she can be seen standing in front of a mirror in her closet as she apparently unpacked from a recent trip. She wore a Christian Dior outfit while standing next to an open box of clothes. She captioned the post:

Ad

Trending

“Unpacking.”

Still taken from Charley Hull's Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@charley.hull

Hull plays on the LPGA and European Tour and has received several awards for her performances. She turned pro in 2013 and won the Lalla Meryem Cup in 2014. Hull competed in the Chevron Championship in 2016, where she finished at T2, and the U.S. Women’s Open in 2023, where she also finished in second place.

Ad

The 28-year-old LPGA Tour star recently competed in the 2025 HSBC Women’s World Championship, finishing in fourth position. She took to Instagram to express her appreciation for being able to compete in the event. She captioned the post:

“Not the final round I was hoping for today finishing T4, but as always a fantastic event at @hsbcwomensgolf 🔥 Thanks for all the great local support❤️....," posted Hull

Ad

Ad

Notably, Lydia Ko won the tournament with a 13-under score.

“Wish me luck”: Charley Hull gives her fans a glimpse into her gym sessions

Two-time LPGA Tour winner Charley Hull is also a fitness enthusiast who spends a lot of time in the gym. She recently had a gym session with Kate Davey, an advanced personal trainer, who guided her through a series of training modules.

Ad

In the video Hull posted, she said:

“Wish me luck.”

Still taken from Charley Hull's Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@charley.hull

The 28-year-old English golfer then proceeded to do a round of 10 sit-ups. In a separate video, she used a barbell for weight training during a weight session.

Ad

Hull has played in two LPGA Tour events this year; the Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands and the HSBC Women’s World Championship. She secured a top-20 finish in both events.

Hull recently confirmed that she will be playing in the 2025 KPMG Women’s Irish Open at Carton House, Fairmont. In the announcement posted, she said:

“I’ve heard so many good things about the KPMG Women’s Irish Open and I can’t wait to play.”

Ad

This will be Hull’s first time playing a professional event in Ireland. The tournament will be held from July 3 to July 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback