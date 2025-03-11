Charley Hull braves the cold for a practice round and range session on a prestigious English course

English professional golfer Charley Hull is a two-time LPGA Tour winner and a four-time Ladies European Tour winner. She recently hit the greens to practice some shots on an English golf course despite the harsh cold weather.

Hull has been playing golf professionally since 2013. She won the 2014 Lalla Meryem Cup on the Ladies European Tour and the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship on the LPGA Tour. She also lifted the trophy at the Volunteers of America Classic in October 2022.

The 28-year-old English professional golfer recently paid a visit to Sunningdale Golf Club in England to practice her shots. In the picture she posted on Instagram, she can be seen dressed in warm clothing to shield her from the cold while she played.

Charley Hull's story - Source: via @charley.hull on Instagram

Hull has played in two LPGA Tour events this year. She competed in the Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands at Bradenton Country Club, where she finished at T19 with eight-under. She won $23,210 at the end of the tournament. Her second LPGA event this year was the HSBC Women’s World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club. She finished at T4 with seven-under and went home with $104,318.

After the HSBC Women’s World Championship, the two-time LPGA Tour winner took to Instagram to express appreciation for the support she received during the tournament.

“Not the final round I was hoping for today finishing T4, but as always a fantastic event at @hsbcwonensgolf 🔥 Thanks for all the great local support ❤️ Always a pleasure to play with @lydsko and congrats on another impressive win,” Charley Hull said via Instagram.

The 28-year-old English professional golfer has confirmed that she will compete in the KPMG Women’s Irish Open at Carton House, Fairmont. The tournament will take place from July 3 to 6, 2025.

“I love Pebble Beach”: Charley Hull reveals the best golf course she has ever played in

Charley Hull spoke to HSBC Sports ahead of the 2025 HSBC Women’s World Championship. She revealed the first, best, and last golf courses she has ever played in.

The two-time LPGA Tour winner shared that when she was about three years old, her father took her to Kettering Golf Club in her hometown, which was the first golf course she ever played on.

For her best, Charley Hull revealed that she had some good memories at Pebble Beach.

“My best golf course that I’ve ever played. I love Pebble Beach. It’s my favorite. I’ve got so many good memories of that of the 2023 U.S. Open and it’s just an unbelievable golf course. Great memories,” Hull said via.

“And the last golf course that I’ve played was the Edinburgh at Wentworth, not yesterday but the day before. And now I’m in Singapore. Looking forward to playing this week,” Hull concluded.

At the end of the tournament, Charley Hull tied for 4th position with Gaby Lopez and Jin Hee Im. 27-year-old Lydia Ko won the tournament with 13-under.

