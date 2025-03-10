Charley Hull "would be a household name" on Love Island, says 1-time LPGA Tour winner

According to Mel Reid, star golfer Charley Hull would be very popular if she gets on Love Island. While talking on the Quiet Please! With Mel Reid and Kira Dixon podcast, the one-time LPGA Tour winner talked her heart out.

In the fourth episode released on Instagram, Kira Dixon and Mel Reid talked about a recap of Netflix's Full Swing season 3 and some other stories. Reid asked Dixon her choice of players if Full Swing was based on women. Dixon's immediate choice was Hull. According to the 2020 ShopRite LPGA Classic winner, Charley Hull would be a household name on Love Island.

"Charley Hull. Obviously. I think she should also be on Love Island," Dixon said.

"She would be a household name," Reid replied.

"She would. She would. Did you see her recent quote? That was like, I puked in the morning and then I went and ran a 5k. It was my best time or something," Dixon added.

While talking about the 2024 ANNIKA runner-up, Reid jokingly made comments about Hull's fitness. However, both Dixon and Reid did not forget to praise the golfer because of her fitness levels. In the clip, Reid talked further about Charley Hull's 5k run.

"Honestly I swear to God, that girl is always sick. But no, she puked, then she had a best 5k, then she was in the tournament... they also interviewed her and said, like, what would be a goal this year?" Reid said.

"And she said, oh it's not a golf related, I just want my 5k in 20 minutes. I mean, I love her. I absolutely love her," Reid added.

Charley Hull is a well-known name in the circle of golf social media influencers. She has over 700,000 followers on Instagram and regularly updates her fans on her fitness regimes.

Recently, Hull shared some pictures of her working out in the gym. Fans could see her doing weight training, and on the third picture, she gave away her running stats. Well, seems like Hull doesn't miss her 5k run after all.

"Hard week of graft when the going gets tough the tough gets going," Hull wroter in her Instagram post.

Charley Hull WITB 2025

Hull turned pro back in 2013 and has achieved success in both the LPGA Tour and the LET. The Ladies European Tour Player Of The Year 2014 has seven professional wins under her belt till now. Her recent win includes last year's Aramco Team Series title.

Charley Hull won that event with a 3-stroke margin. Following her success, Hull entered a multi-year endorsement deal with TaylorMade Golf back in 2020. In 2022, the contract was further extended. As a TaylorMade athlete, Hull sports the logo proudly and carries their golf equipment in tournaments.

Here's a detailed look at what's in the bag of Charley Hull:

TaylorMade Stealth Plus Driver (8°) + Attas Rockstar 6X Shaft

TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Wood (15°) + Mitsubishi Tensei Blue 70S Shaft

TaylorMade SIM MAX hybrid (19°) + UST iROD 85S Shaft

TaylorMade P7MB irons (4-PW) with Project X6.5 Shafts

TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 wedges (50°-SB, 54°-SB, 60°-LB) + Modus Tour 120S Shafts

TaylorMade Soto TP Hydro Blast Putter

TaylorMade TP5X Golf Ball

