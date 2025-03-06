LPGA star Charley Hull makes a fashion statement in teal dress for her nephew’s wedding

LPGA Tour star Charley Hull has once again proven that she can make a bold statement both on and off the course. Hull recently shared a picture showing off a fashionable teal dress that she donned for her nephew’s wedding.

Ad

When she’s not playing golf, Charley Hull often spends her time in the gym or with family and friends. She attended her nephew's wedding and took to Instagram to share her look for the day. In the picture she shared, the English professional golfer can be seen wearing a teal dress paired with green jewelry and gold shoes. She captioned the post:

“What a beautiful spring day for my nephew's wedding 💍💚🎉☀️”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Earlier on, Hull shared a picture of herself and her nephew on her Instagram story. She expressed joy, saying she couldn’t believe her "not so little nephew" was getting married. The picture appeared to have been taken during the holidays as the two-time LPGA Tour winner and her nephew can be seen standing in front of a Christmas tree and decorations.

Still taken from Charley Hull's Instagram story (Image source: Instagram/@charley.hull)

Charley Hull started playing professional golf in 2013, after which she joined the LPGA and Ladies European Tour. She has two LPGA Tour wins with multiple T2 finishes in Major Championships, such as the Chevron Championship and U.S. Women’s Open.

Ad

The 28-year-old LPGA Tour star recently competed in the 2025 HSBC Women’s World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club. She finished at T4 in a tie with Gaby Lopez and Jin Hee Im.

Charley Hull shares pictures from her gym session after a “hard week of graft”

Charley Hull spends a lot of time working out, and this week has been no different. She recently shared pictures from her gym session where she lifted weights and ran on a treadmill. Going by the treadmill stats she shared, Hull ran 5 km in a little over 26 minutes. She captioned the post:

Ad

“Hard week of graft 💥 When the going get tough the tough get going. 💯”

Ad

In an interview ahead of the HSBC Women’s World Championship, Charley Hull revealed that she often feels miserable if she doesn't train before starting her day. She shared that running before teeing off on the greens makes her feel more mentally prepared for her competitions.

“I’m miserable all day if I don’t train in the morning. And I actually find that I swell more on the golf course, like, my hands swell up more on the golf course if I don’t run, like I said to my caddy this morning,” Hull said. (Via LPGA)

Ad

Expand Tweet

The 28-year-old English professional golfer has confirmed that she will play in the 2025 KPMG Women’s Irish Open. The event will be held at Carton House, Fairmont, from July 3 to 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback