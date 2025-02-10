Charley Hull stuns in white skirt in LET’s latest video ahead of Riyadh return

Charley Hull turned heads in the latest Ladies European Tour (LET) video, highlighting her effortless style in a white skirt ahead of her much-awaited return to Riyadh. The Instagram post shared by LET Golf showcased Hull's signature confidence and shots on the course ahead of her eagerly awaited return to Riyadh.

Hull is currently ranked 11th in the world with 173.14 points in her kitty and is eyeing a spot in the top 10 with impressive performances in the forthcoming events.

The caption read:

"Hull ready to return to Riyadh🔥"

Meanwhile, Charley Hull is all set to compete in the PIF Saudi Ladies International from February 13-15 at Riyadh Golf Club, where the world's elite female golf players will race for glory. However, her return to Riyadh follows a solid start to the 2025 LPGA Tour season, where she finished tied for 19th with a four-round score of 68-72-66-70 in the Founders Cup.

Given her efforts, Hull earned a payout of $23,210 in a tournament won by Yealimi Noh, who secured a $300,000 prize purse. Meanwhile, Hull's participation in Riyadh follows the recently concluded LIV golf Riyadh, which saw Saudi ambassadors like Dustin Johnson, Talor Gooch, and Harold Varner III compete in front of the home crowd.

In addition, Hull recently discussed her Founders Cup experience and expressed excitement about the upcoming Riyadh event. Charley Hull shared her thoughts by posting a picture on Instagram. In the photo, she can be seen wearing a white polo T-shirt and cap. She thanked all her sponsors, volunteers, and fans.

"Big thank you to all the sponsors, volunteers & the fans this week. Steady week to start the season. T19 couldn't get the putter hot today. Next stop ⏩Saudi Arabia⛳ @pifsaudiladiesinternational."

LPGA introduces stricter slow-play penalties following Charley Hull and Nelly Korda's criticism

After repeated complaints from LPGA stars like Charley Hull and Nelly Korda, the Tour took stern measures on slow play. A recently circulated memo outlines stricter penalties, including stroke penalties and increased fines for those failing to maintain pace.

Under the revised policy, a one-stroke penalty will now be enforced for players exceeding their allocated time by 6-15 seconds, while those going past 16 seconds or more will face a two-stroke penalty. In addition, the 10-second allowance for the first player to hit has been changed, with par-4s and 5s no longer getting extra time, except for reachable par-4s. These changes are going to come into effect from March 27 at the Ford Championship.

Not long ago, after her third round at The Annika in November 2024, Hull had raised her voice about slow play.

"I’m quite ruthless, but I said, listen, if you get three bad timings, every time it’s a two-shot penalty. If you have three of them, you lose your Tour card instantly, go back to Q-School. I’m sure that would hurry a lot of people up and they won’t want to lose their Tour card. That would kill the slow play, but they would never do that," Charley Hull was quoted as saying MSN.

Moreover, slow play has been a long-standing issue on the LPGA and PGA tours. During the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship, Carlota Ciganda was disqualified after refusing to accept a two-stroke penalty for slow play.

In addition, PGA Tour US Open winner Lucas Glover has suggested banning aimpoints, while Byeong Hun AN has supported shot penalties. With the LPGA changing its laws, players will have to make adjustments.

