Charley Hull sweats it out with a 10.9km run ahead of the 2025 Ford Championship

Charley Hull is one of the most prominent and loved names in professional golf, especially on social media. She is one of the most followed female pro golfers on Instagram and shares regular updates about her day-to-day life to keep her fans and followers engaged.

Recently, she shared a video on her Instagram story and revealed that she completed her 10.9 km run early in the morning at 5:28 am. She is currently in Arizona for the 2025 Ford Championship, which is all set to begin on Thursday (March 27).

"Morning threshold run done, 10.9km in the bag at 5:28 am."

Charley Hull sweats out early morning. Image via Charley.hull

After this, she shared a picture of her gym outfit and revealed the workout she would be doing in the gym. Charley Hull did 3 rounds of 40db snatch, 30 box jumps or squat jumps, 20-row cals and 10 devils press double db.

Charley Hull shares her workout routine. Image via Instagram @charley.hull

The British golfer also tagged her trainer, Kate Davey, for sorting all her workouts while she is on the road for pro golf.

Recently, Charley Hull has been posting things about her workout and fitness routine regularly and has also given up smoking.

Charley Hull reveals fitness is her hobby outside of golf

During the pre-round press conference of the 2025 HSBC Women's Championship in Singapore, Charley Hull talked about fitness and how she has started enjoying it lately.

"I think in life, everybody has got a hobby outside of golf, and I feel like fitness for me is my hobby. I've been in the gym since I was like 15 years old, but never really trained how I train now. I never used to enjoy it," Hull said (via ASAP Sports).

"I felt like about a year and a half ago, I really wanted to get in my fitness, not just be a golfer, be an athlete. I think it's really good for me mentally. But I'm one of those people that struggle to switch off.

The British golfer added that gym helps her to switch off and challenge herself, which she loves, and revealed that whenever she trains in the gym, she feels like it helps her golf.

"But I feel like when I get into the gym and challenge myself, I love challenging myself, and I feel like the gym really, really helps me with that, and I just feel unbelievable. I don't actually have a goal training."

"But whenever I train in the gym, I feel like it helps my golf. And I feel like the more fitter I am, the more I recover from jet lag a lot quicker. I just do it for overall health and make the mind feel good, and it just makes me feel better," Hull said.

The 29-year-old golfer will now compete in the 2025 Ford Championship this week along with other prominent names like Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko and others.

