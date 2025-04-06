Charley Hull teases "exciting announcement" in latest IG update

Charley Hull is one of the most popular golfers in the circuit at the moment. She recently piqued the interest of her 738K Instagram followers after teasing an "exciting announcement" on her story on Sunday.

Ad

Hull shared a selfie with a question sticker asking fans to guess the special announcement. She could be seen wearing make-up as she posed from a car seat. The sticker read:

"I have an exciting announcement, any guesses??"

Hull's story teasing her announcement - Source: via @charley.hull on Instagram

While there has been no update from Charley Hull about what this "exciting" news is, on the competitive front, she was last seen at the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play this week. However, she couldn't make the cut into the Round of 16 and crashed out of the tournament.

Ad

Trending

At the time of writing, the final match between Lauren Coughlin and Madelene Sagstrom was underway with the latter being 3UP through 7 holes.

Exploring Charley Hull's performance at the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play

Charley Hull at the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 - Round Three (Source: Getty)

The LPGA T-Mobile Match Play event has a unique pool-based format. The 64-player field was divided into 16 groups of four. All these four players went against each other for three rounds.

Ad

The golfer with the best head-to-head score in the group advanced to the Round of 16. The quarter-finals were played on Saturday with the semi-finals and finals taking place on Sunday at the Shadow Creek Golf Club, Las Vegas.

Charley Hull was in Group 6 with Ashleigh Buhai, Esther Henselheit and Alexa Pano. In the first round, Hull defeated Pano 5-3 and tied with Buhai in the second round. However, in the third round Henselheit beat Hull, 5-4. The Briton had one win, one tie and one loss to her name after the one-on-one fixtures concluded.

Ad

Within her group, Alexa Pano had three losses and Esther Henselheit had two wins and one loss. Ashleigh Buhai on the other hand had two wins and one tie. The scores ranked Buhai higher than her group and she eventually qualified for the Round of 16. However, the 35-year-old lost to Celine Boutier in the Round of 16 and bowed out of the event.

The LPGA Tour has another stop in California before moving to Texas for the season's first Major Championship - the Chevron Championship towards the end of April. Charley Hull can possibly play next at the JM Eagle LM Championship at the El Caballero Country Club in Los Angeles from April 17th to 20th, 2025.

It will be the final LPGA Tour event before the 2025 Chevron Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More