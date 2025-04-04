Nelly Korda smiles wide while Charley Hull stays locked in as LPGA sets bar high for T-Mobile Match Play

The LPGA Tour recently posted some snaps from the ongoing T-Mobile Match Play event featuring Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, Lydia Ko, and Ina Yoon. The tournament will run throughout the week at the Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas.

The four-picture carousel Instagram post was headlined by defending champion Korda smiling widely. The next photos saw a focused Hull walking across the course, followed by Ko caught mid-action, and a shot of Yoon's golf swing.

The caption of the post read:

"The vibes are high in Vegas"

The LPGA T-Mobile Match Play has a unique pool-based format. The event has a 64 golfer field that has been divided into 16 groups of four. All the golfers within a group will go against each other. The player with the best head-to-head scores will advance to the knockouts.

The quarterfinals of the event will take place on Saturday with the semifinals and finals scheduled to be held on Sunday. The winner will get to take home $300,000 out of the $2M prize purse. The event also has 500 CME points.

Exploring the results of Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, Lydia Ko and Ina Yoon at the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play event

Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, Lydia Ko and Ina Yoon (Image via Imagn)

The LPGA T-Mobile Match Play event has completed two rounds so far. Nelly Korda tied with Brittany Altomare in her first game while Charley Hull won her first bout against Alexa Pano. Lydia Ko lost her first match to Hira Naveed, and Ina Yoon beat Mi Hyang Lee.

The second round saw Korda prevail over Jennifer Kupcho while Hull tied with Ashleigh Buhai. Ko redeemed herself with a win against Gabriela Ruffels and Yoon stumbled against Lucy Li.

In the ongoing third round at the Shadow Creek Golf Club, Korda is 1 short of Ariya Jutanugarn through seven holes while Hull is trailing by 4 against Esther Henselheit through 13 holes. Ko is behind Carlota Ciganda by 1 through 11 holes and Yoon is tied with Lauren Coughlin through 17 holes (at the time of writing).

The quartet is a part of different groups. Apart from these four, the event boasts of other top golfers such as Ruoning Yin, Celine Boutier, Jeeno Thitikul, Angel Yin, Brooke Henderson, Minjee Lee among others. Recent Ford Championship winner Hyo Joo Kim is also a part of the mix in Las Vegas.

