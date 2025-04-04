Charley Hull poses in leopard-print dress as she shares pictures from “fun” Vegas outing with cousin

Charley Hull is in Las Vegas for the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play event at the Shadow Creek Golf Club. Amidst the tournament, she took time out to hang with her cousin, Jodie Bradshaw.

Hull recently took to Instagram to share a photo dump with her 737K followers. The 12-picture carousel was headlined by a snap of the ace golfer posing in front of a beautiful pond and flower display. Hull was sporting her golf gear: a dark pullover, white skirt, matching shoes, and socks. She opted for a simple caption:

"Having fun in vegas with my cousin"

The pictures documented Hull's time in Las Vegas, from her practice sessions on the course to going to a fancy restaurant for dinner in a stunning leopard print dress.

Charley Hull was last seen in action at the Ford Championship last week. While she seemed to be in contention to win the event, being second before the final round on Sunday, she eventually placed T11.

Exploring Charley Hull's performance at the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play event so far

Charley Hull at the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 (Source: Getty)

The fifth edition of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play event started on April 2nd, 2025, and will run throughout the week, with the final round being held on April 6th, 2025.

The tournament uses a pool-based format. 64 golfers have been divided into 16 groups of four players. These four players will compete against each other over the course of three days. The player with the best head-to-head record will qualify for the knockout rounds.

16 golfers will then compete in bracket-style play at the quarter-finals, which will be held on Friday. The semi-finals and finals will be held on Sunday.

So far, Charley Hull has put up a solid performance. In her opening round on Wednesday, she defeated Alexa Pano, 5-3. Hull is a part of Group 6, along with Pano, Ashleigh Buhai and Esther Henselheit.

At the time of writing, the 29-year-old was up against Buhai in the second round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play on Thursday. Hull is 1 up in the game at the moment, having played nine rounds so far.

Hull will take home a staggering $300,000 if she wins the event this week. However, she will face stiff competition from several players, including Lydia Ko, Jeeno Thitikul, Rose Zhang, Brooke Henderson, Ruoning Yin, and defending champion Nelly Korda.

