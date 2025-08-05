  • home icon
  Charley Hull ties with Rory McIlroy in a unique list after AIG Women's Open

Charley Hull ties with Rory McIlroy in a unique list after AIG Women’s Open

By Anusha M
Published Aug 05, 2025 11:56 GMT
Charley Hull - Rory McIlroy - Source - Getty
Charley Hull - Rory McIlroy - Source - Getty

Charley Hull, who finished as the runner-up at the recently concluded 2025 AIG Women's Open, has joined PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy in a unique list. Hull evaded a major win yet again at Royal Porthcawl last week, continuing her title drought.

Hull became one of the four golfers to have the most runner-up finishes at majors since 2015. Besides her, the list includes the Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Justin Rose, all of whom have had four runner-up finishes in the last decade. Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Soyeon Ryu, Louis Oosthuizen and Dustin Johnson are tied on the list with three runner-up results at majors.

Charley Hull is the only golfer on the list to have not won a single major title yet, since she turned professional in 2015. Besides her T2 finish at the AIG Women's Open on Sunday, August 3, she finished in second position at the event in 2023.

Hull also finished as the joint runner-up at the 2016 Chevron Championship and the 2023 U.S. Women's Open.

Hull shared the post by Golf Digest on her Instagram story following the disappointment at the final LPGA major of the season.

Screenshot of Charley Hull&#039;s Instagram story - Source - via @charley.hull on Instagram
Screenshot of Charley Hull's Instagram story - Source - via @charley.hull on Instagram

Hull will look to build on her performance and convert her close calls to wins in the next season. Meanwhile, the two-time LPGA winner will next be seen at the PIF London Championship, a part of the PIF Global Series tournament, which will take place at Centurion Golf Club in London from August 8 to 10.

Charley Hull analyzes her final round performance at AIG Women's Open

Charley Hull at the AIG Women&#039;s Open 2025 - Source: Getty
Charley Hull at the AIG Women's Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Charley Hull carded a final 9-under par score of 279 to finish as the joint runner-up alongside Minami Katsu. Hull got off to a rather slow start to finish the first round with a 1-over par 73, but picked up in the second round, where she shot a 1-under par 71. She rose to contention following a brilliant 6-under par 66 in round three. She closed the final round with a 3-under par 69.

During the post-round press conference, Hull reflected on her performance, leading to disappointment. She said, via ASAP Sports:

"Yeah, towards the end I didn't even hit a bad shot on 16. I hit a perfect tee shot, and just the wind didn't even move it like an inch, like I hit it so pure."

Hull added her thoughts about putting in the last couple of holes:

"It was a bit unfortunate on then 17 missing that putt. I hit a good putt round the line. And then shame about 18 because I had a pretty high chip over the bunker, and I'd done pretty well just to get it there."

Hull also added how 'unfortunate' the outcome was despite the control she had over her game.

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
