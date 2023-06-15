“Charlie Mcilwoods” – Fans react to Charlie Woods’ latest swing practice at Riviera CC 

Tiger Woods is a phenomenal golfer, an inspiration for millions. People try to copy his shots and learn from him. However, his son Charlie Woods takes inspiration from his best friend Rory McIlroy.

Charlie Woods' became an internet talk last year in December when a video swirled around showing young Woods' swing at the Notah Begay III junior championship. People on social media compared his swing to that of Rory McIlroy.

Recently, Charlie Woods was spotted practising his swing at the Riviera Country Club, near Los Angeles Country Club, which is hosting the 2023 US Open.

NUCLR Golf shared a video of Charlie Woods practising his shots with a caption saying:

"Charlie Woods was seen practicing yesterday at Riviera CC, not far from LACC #USOpen."

Fans jumped into the comments section to highlight that Charlie's shots look like Rory McIlroy's and gave him a unique name. One user commented:

"Charlie Mcilwoods"

While others said his swings are of McIlroy while his mental game is just like his father, Tiger.

"Swing of @McIlroyRory mental game of @TigerWoods"

Yet someone wrote about Tiger Woods's legacy, appreciating young Woods' game by writing:

"Looks like the Woods legacy will continue with Charlie's impressive practice at Riviera CC - can't wait to see him dominate the in the future!"

People also praised Charlie Woods and commented.

"Got a lot of speed in that swing, especially with a 3 wood."

"Baby Rory"

It is important to note that the 123rd US Open is underway at Los Angeles Country Club from June 15-18. However, Tiger Woods withdrew from the game due to his ankle injury.

"I can say it is impressive to see him swing"- Rory McIlroy praised Charlie Woods' swing

Charlie Woods is a talented golfer. Despite his age, the young golfer plays like a professional. He gained recognition from the golf world for his incredible shots while competing in the PNC Championship.

When people likened his swing to that of four-time major winner Rory McIlroy last year, the Northern golfer commended the youngster and said:

"I have practiced with him a couple of times and I can say it is impressive to see him swing and think he is only 13 years old."

McIlroy also pointed out that Charlie Woods has the potential to be the next Tiger Woods. Adding to his statement, the former World No.1 said:

"The important thing, however, is that he maintains his light-heartedness and the right spirit. He must continue to play for pure fun without being overwhelmed by the many pressures that, inevitably, will come as the son of a phenomenon like his father. But Tiger is very careful about this and is preserving it in the best way."

Rory McIlroy will be playing at this week's US Open and will pair up with the 2023 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka for the first round which will take place on Thursday, June 15.

