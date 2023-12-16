Charlie Woods' high school coach Toby Harbeck reveals insights into the rising star's game

Toby Harbeck, Charlie Woods' high school coach, has provided an insightful analysis of the young golfer's game. In a recent interview with Golf.com, Harbeck discussed the rising star's skills and his golfing journey.

Woods, 14, has had a great year competing in junior competitions in 2023. Fans have great expectations for the up-and-coming golfer, who won the South Florida PGA Junior Championship in 2023. Now, he is ready to play with his father, Tiger Woods, in the PNC Championship.

Speaking about Woods, his coach Harbeck said, as quoted by Golf.com:

“He’s the kind of kid that when you tell him something one time, you don’t have to tell him again. The point’s been made. He knows.”

Herbeck also discussed Woods and his father's striking resemblance. Several videos have been posted on social media comparing their golf styles since Charlie Woods made his PNC Championship debut in 2020. The younger Woods has also been dubbed a "Mini-Tiger" by fans.

"Our biggest thing that we’ve tried to teach him is that we want Charlie to be Charlie. We don’t want Charlie to be Tiger. The mannerisms are just unmistakable. The way he walks, the way he stands, everything," Harbeck added.

Charlie and Tiger Woods will participate in the 2023 PNC Championship for the fourth consecutive year. Fans have them as this week's favorites to win. Charlie Woods' performances have been impressive in the last three editions as well, and supporters are hoping he will continue to display his remarkable golfing abilities.

During the interview, Harbeck also said that Woods is highly competitive, even when he is playing with his father. Harbeck said:

"He (Charlie) wants to outhit Dad on every hole, he wants to hit it inside Dad on every green and he wants to make every putt. It’s a little competition with them. Charlie’s very competitive, even outside of golf. If you were fishing or playing checkers or whatever, he wants to win. He doesn’t want to finish second. We all know where that came from.”

When will Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods tee off at the 2023 PNC Championship?

Team Woods is slated to tee off for the first round of the 2023 PNC championship on Saturday, December 16 at 8:22 a.m. ET. They will be joined by Team Thomas on the first tee hole of the Ritz Carlton Golf Course in Orlando.

The tournament is scheduled to start on Saturday, December 16, at 7:30 a.m. ET, with Teams Langer and Cink taking the first shot of the day on the first tee hole, while Teams O'Meara and Kuchar will start the game on the tenth hole.

Here are the tee times for the 2023 PNC Championship on Saturday, December 16 (All-time ET):

Tee No.1

7:30 a.m. – Team Langer and Team Cink

7:43 a.m. – Team Sorenstam and Team Harrington

7:56 a.m. – Team Singh and Team Goosen

8:09 a.m. – Team Korda and Team Stricker

8:22 a.m. – Team Woods and Team Thomas

Tee No. 10

7:30 a.m. – Team O’Meara and Team Kuchar

7:43 a.m. – Team Leonard and Team Faldo

7:56 a.m. – Team Trevino and Team Lehman

8:09 a.m. – Team Price and Team Furyk

8:22 a.m. – Team Duval and Team Daly