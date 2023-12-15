The 2023 PNC Championship is all set to start at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Course in Florida on December 16 and will continue until Sunday, December 17. It features a stellar field of 20 professional golfers who will be joined by their family members in the most anticipated tournament of the year.

The 2023 PNC Championship is the buzz of the town because of the return of 15-time Major champion Tiger Woods. However, fans also have their eyes on budding golfers, including Charlie Woods, John Daly II, and Cameron Kuchar.

Here are five emerging golfers to watch at the 2033 PNC Championship:

5 budding golfers to watch at the PNC Championship

#1 Charlie Woods

Charlie will make his fourth consecutive appearance at the PNC Championship since his debut in 2020. He is one of the youngest golfers competing this week. Earlier this year, Charlie won the South Florida PGA Junior Championship and also has an outstanding record at the PNC Championship, with the best finish in 2021 as runner-up.

#2 John Daly II

John Daly II will again team up with his father, John Daly, for the 2023 edition of the PNC Championship. They won the tournament in 2021 and will be seeking to add another Willie Park trophy to their accolades.

John Daly II has incredible statistics in junior tournaments, which speaks for his golfing skills. He was awarded the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll for the 2021–22 season for his incredible performance in junior golf tournaments.

#3 Will McGee

Will McGree, son of Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam, will return to compete at the tournament for the second time in a row. The 12-year-old made headlines last year, showing impressive golfing skills while playing alongside his mother. Fans have their eyes on the young golfer and see him playing this week.

#4 Qass Singh

2022 PNC champion Qass Singh will return to the golf course to defend his title. He will team up with his father, former Masters winner Vijay Singh. The father-son pair emerged victorious in last year's event, with Qass showing golf prowess to the world. The pair played a round of 59 in the final last year after carding 11 birdies.

#5 Cameron Kuchar

Following in the footsteps of his father, Matt Kucharr, Cameron Kuchar is a budding golfer who will compete at the 2023 PNC Championship. The 15-year-old golfer tied for second in a local US Open qualifying tournament and finished eighth at the AJGA Junior earlier this year. Cameron is establishing himself in the golf game gradually, and supporters are eager to watch him play in the PNC Championship.