Who is Matt Kuchar’s son? Exploring all about Cameron Cole Kuchar

Cameron Cole Kuchar has more than just an illustrious last name. He has made a name for himself in junior golf step by step, with patience. The young Kuchar wants to follow in his father's footsteps as a professional.

Cameron Cole Kuchar's relationship with the game began practically from the cradle through his father. Not only has he played with him since childhood, he has also accompanied Matt Kuchar to countless high-level tournaments. He has even caddied for him in several unofficial events.

Cameron and Matt Kuchar (Image via Getty).

This influence has been very important to fifteen-year-old Cameron Cole Kuchar, who has shown flashes of his quality in the sport early on. So much so that Matt and Sybi Kuchar decided to move the family to Florida in early 2023. According to Golfweek, the motive was to seek better competitive opportunities for Cameron.

The strategy has paid off for Cameron Cole Kuchar. He has played in three editions of the PNC Championship with his father, always with good results.

During the 2023 season, Cameron Kuchar played in the AJGA Junior at Palouse Ridge, where he finished 7th. He also tied for second in the local qualifier in Wellington, Florida, to earn a spot in the U.S. Open. In the end, he couldn't make it through the final qualifying event in June.

Who is Cameron Cole Kuchar's family?

Cameron Cole Kuchar's father needs no introduction. Winner of nine PGA Tour events and the 2016 Ryder Cup, Matt Kuchar is a more than recognizable name in the world of golf.

Cameron's mother is Sybi Kuchar. She has been married to Matt since 2003, although they have known each other since their college days at Georgia Tech. Sybi also has strong ties to sports, having been a top collegiate tennis player. After graduation, she went on to coach the sport.

The Kuchars in 2018 (Image via Getty).

Cameron also has a brother, Carson, who is two years his junior. Carson Kuchar is also pursuing a career in sports, but his interest is closer to his mother's, namely tennis.

The family's decision to move to Florida was not just about Cameron's future. The better competitive opportunities that the Sunshine State offers Carson Kuchar also played a role in his parents' decision.

Like his brother Cameron, the move to Florida is paying off for Carson. The first and most obvious is a new coach, former Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) world number seven and former U.S. Olympic team coach Jay Berger.

Berger and Matt Kuchar both participated in the 2016 Olympics, Kuchar as a player (he won the gold medal) and Berger as a coach. The former tennis star is also the father of fellow golfer Daniel Berger.