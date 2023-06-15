Charlie Woods spotted practicing at Riviera CC, near LACC ahead of the US Open 2023

Even though Tiger Woods is not playing at the 2023 US Open, his son Charlie Woods was spotted practicing at Riviera CC, near Los Angeles Country Club (LACC). NUCLR Golf recently shared a video of the younger Woods taking some shots at the golf course in LA.

Charlie Woods was seen practicing yesterday at Riviera CC, not far from LACC



(🤳 waldlucas - IG)



Fans praised the budding star's shots, writing:

"He must be swinging it well at the moment," a fan tweeted.

"Sweet lord have mercy that swing," a user wrote.

A user jotted down that Junior Woods will turn pro before the age of 21.

"Unreal. Turning pro before he’s 21," the tweet read.

While another one commented:

One of the best golfers in the world, Charlie Woods won the Hurricane Junior's Major Championship earlier this month by eight strokes over Noah Manly. Given his talent, it would not come as a surprise if he joined the professional tour in the near future.

"I wish I had his move"- Tiger Woods on Charlie Woods crafted swings

Tiger Woods had a close relationship with his father, and he wants the same with his son. He enjoys playing with Charlie and watching him play. The two competed at the PNC Championship, and spectators were blown away by the younger Woods' performance.

The 15-time major champion talked all about his son's game and shots in an interview with GolfTV last year. Tiger claimed that he always observed his son's swings and gave him advice on how to improve. He also stated that Charlie's shots made him wish he had the 14-year-old's swing. Woods said:

"I wish I had his move. I analyze his swing all the time. I wish I could rotate like that and turn my head like that and do some of those positions, but those days are long gone, and I have to relive them through him."

He went on to say:

"He’s starting to understand how to play. He’s asking me the right questions. I’ve kept it competitive with his par, so it’s been just an absolute blast to go out there and just, you know, be with him. It reminds me so much of me and my dad growing up.”

Tiger Woods also suggested that Charlie Woods should practice Rory McIlroy's swings, saying:

"Don’t copy my swing. Copy Rory’s. That’s one of the things my dad instilled in me, is that you should be able to balance and hold your finish until the ball rolls and stops. You can swing as hard as you want, but you need to have balance."

Tiger Woods underwent ankle surgery in April and has withdrawn from the PGA Championship and from the 2023 US Open. Fans anxiously await his return to the golf course, hoping to see him at The Open Championship next month.

Tiger and Charlie Woods have played at the PNC Championship for the previous three years, and fans are hoping to see them again this year.

