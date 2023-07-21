Christo Lamprecht tee times: When will the breakout amateur resume play at The Open Championship on Friday?

Christo Lamprecht, an amateur golfer, topped the first-round leaderboard of the 2023 Open Championship, which is currently played at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

The 151st edition of the major features the top-ranked golfers around the world, including Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, and Cam Smith.

Lamprecht, however, surprised everyone by leapfrogging them to the top of the scoreboard, sharing the lead with Tommy Fleetwood and Emiliano Grillo with a score of under five.

On Friday, July 21, the South African golfer will begin the second round with a one-stroke lead with Louis Oosthuizen and Joost Luiten on the first tee at 7:53 am ET.

Christo Lamprecht started his game at Royal Liverpool with a birdie on the third hole. He carded three birdies on the front nine followed by four birdies and two bogeys on the back nine to wrap up with a score of under 66.

The Open Championship Friday tee times

The tournament's second round will begin at 1:35 a.m. ET, with Rasmus Hojgaard, Matthew Southgate, and Alex Fitzpatrick taking the opening shot of the day, followed by Daniel Hillier, Kyung Nam Kang, and Kensei Hirata at 1:46 a.m. ET.

Here are The Open Championship Friday tee times:

1:35 am - Rasmus Hojgaard, Matthew Southgate, Alex Fitzpatrick

1:46 am - Daniel Hillier, Kyung Nam Kang, Kensei Hirata

1:57 am - Callum Shinkwin, Kazuki Higa, Michael Kim

2:08 am - Zack Fischer, Taichi Kho, Kyle Barker

2:19 am - Brendon Todd, Romain Langasque, Travis Smyth

2:30 am - Gary Woodland, Adrian Otaegui, Alexander Bjork

2:41 am - Min Woo Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Harrison Crowe (a)

2:52 am - Corey Conners, Billy Horschel, Alex Noren

3:03 am - Tom Kim, Tom Hoge, Abraham Ancer

3:14 am - Zach Johnson, Matt Wallace, David Micheluzzi

3:25 am - Sahith Theegala, Emiliano Grillo, Dustin Johnson

3:36 am - Francesco Molinari, Denny McCarthy, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (a)

3:47 am - Brian Harman, Thriston Lawrence, Thomas Detry

4:03 am - John Daly, Taylor Moore, Danny Willett

4:14 am - David Lingmerth, Ben Griffin, Ockie Strydom

4:25 am - Adri Arnaus, Ewen Ferguson, Keita Nakajima

4:36 am - Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Joaquin Niemann

4:47 am - Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

4:58 am - Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose

5:09 am - Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton

5:20 am - Phil Mickelson, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk

5:31 am - Nacho Elvira, Marc Warren, Alejandro Canizares

5:42 am - Guido Migliozzi, Oliver Wilson, Connor McKinney

5:53 am - Kalle Samooja, Shubhankar Sharma, Gunner Wiebe

5:04 am - Jorge Campillo, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Michael Stewart

6:15 am - Hurly Long, Seungsu Han, Marco Penge

6:36 am - Matthew Jordan, Richie Ramsay, Branden Grace

6:47 am - Russell Henley, Jazz Janewattananond, Graeme Robertson

6:58 am - Ryan Fox, Lucas Herbert, Ben An

7:09 am - Rikuya Hoshino, Charl Schwartzel, Alex Maguire (a)

7:20 am - Adrian Meronk, Pablo Larrazabal, Hiroshi Iwata

7:31 am - Patrick Reed, Connor Syme, Jose Luis Ballester (a)

7:42 am - Darren Clarke, Victor Perez, Thomas Pieters

7:53 am - Louis Oosthuizen, Joost Luiten, Christo Lamprecht (a)

8:04 am - Stewart Cink, JT Poston, Trey Mullinax

8:15 am - Henrik Stenson, Harris English, Andrew Putnam

8:26 am - Scott Stallings, Jordan Smith, Thorbjorn Olesen

8:37 am - Ernie Els, Kurt Kitayama, Takumi Kanaya

8:48 am - Sam Burns, Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk

9:04 am - Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jason Day

9:15 am - Padraig Harrington, Seamus Power, Talor Gooch

9:26 am - K.H. Lee, Davis Riley, Taiga Semikawa

9:37 am - Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama

9:48 am - Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott

9:59 am - Cameron Smith, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark

10:10 am - Shane Lowry, Rickie Fowler, Robert MacIntyre

10:21 am - Cameron Young, Si Woo Kim, Bryson DeChambeau

10:32 am - Nicolai Hojgaard, Bio Kim, Kazuki Yasumori

10:43 am - Dan Bradbury, Oliver Farr, Haydn Barron

10:54 am - Marcel Siem, Martin Rohwer, Tiger Christensen (a)

11:05 am - Lee Hodges, Antoine Rozner, Richard Bland

11:16 am - Yannik Paul, Sami Valimaki, Laurie Canter