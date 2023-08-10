Collin Morikawa to donate $1000 from his $6,000,000 earnings on every birdie scored in the FedEx Cup playoffs

Maui, an island in Hawaii, where Collin Morikawa has family, is being ravaged by wildfires presently. There's not much the PGA Tour star can do to fix that, but he is donating money for every birdie he lands in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Maui has been overwhelmed by damage and hurt people, so Morikawa has resolved to do what he can to remedy some of the struggles they are facing.

The two-time major winner has pledged to donate $1000 from his $6,000,000 earnings for every birdie he scores at the FedEx Cup playoffs. He said on Instagram:

"Maui has always held a special place in my heart – my grandfather owned a restaurant called The Morikawa Restaurant, on Front Street in Lahaina. Lahaina and additional areas of Maui and the Big Island are currently being decimated by wildfires. Homes have been destroyed, families displaced and it’s far from over."

He added:

"The people of Hawaii are going to need all the support that we can give them. During the course of the playoffs, I’m going to donate $1,000 for every birdie that I make."

The golfer has not identified a beneficiary of this donation yet, though:

"The recency of these events means we haven’t identified the best place for the funds to go yet but as the situation evolves, I’ll share the beneficiary to highlight the recovery work they’ll be doing and how you can also support."

Morikawa is from California, but he spent a lot of time in Maui. As he mentioned, his family had a restaurant in the city. He knows the Hawaiians need his help, and he's resolved to do so while giving him more reason to shoot extremely well in the FedEx Cup.

Maui is home to one PGA Tour Signature Event, The Sentry. It is held at the Plantation Course at Kapalua. That is a place Collin Morikawa has had quite a bit of success. In four starts there, he's been no worse than a tie for seventh. This year, he placed solo second there.

According to reports, at least 36 lives have been lost in the fires. The fires have been exacerbated in part by strong winds from Hurricane Dora, a Category 4 storm ravaging the ocean nearby.

Collin Morikawa received hate for his Open Championship comment

There's a divide in the world of golf over whether the fourth and final major of the season is the British Open or the Open Championship. It's commonly referred to both in different circles, and Collin Morikawa recently talked about that.

Collin Morikawa at the British Open

He said via SBNation:

“At the end of the day, if you win it, you can call it whatever the hell you want. I think people understand whether you say British Open or The Open.”

He expounded, even saying that he's said both:

“I definitely called it the British Open the year I won, and then people gave me hate for it. So then I called it The Open last year, but I played better when I called it the British Open, so I might call it the British Open.”

This comment was not received well, which is why Collin Morikawa had to backtrack and explain himself.