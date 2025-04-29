Collin Morikawa hires Max Homa's ex caddie as his new bagman

Collin Morikawa has hired Joe Greiner, Max Homa's former caddie ahead of the Truist Championship. The 28-year-old golfer split with his longtime caddie, JJ Jakovac, who had been on his bag since he turned professional in 2019.

Their player-caddie relationship spanned over six of the golfer's wins, along with two Major titles. Morikawa has not won on the PGA Tour since 2023.

Collin Morikawa and his former caddie at the TOUR Championship 2024- Source: Imagn

Post this split, the two-time Major winner has hired Joe Greiner, who was on the bag for Max Homa until recently. Colt Knost reported the news on his show Gravy and The Sleaze on SiriusXM radio. In a post on X via SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio, Knost shared:

"Collin Morikawa and JJ Jakovac, his longtime caddie, have parted ways".

He also shared who will caddie for Morikawa at the Philadelphia Cricket Club.

"And we now have Joe Greiner, who was not unemployed for very long, picking up the bag for Collin Morikawa. It starts next week at the Truist Championship."

"Joe Greiner, obviously regarded as one of the best caddies out there. Just helped Justin Thomas pick up his first win in quite sometime and now going forward, he will be on the bag for Collin Morikawa starting next week."

Justin Thomas hired Greiner as a fill-in at the signature event, RBC Heritage, as his usual caddie, Matt Minister was recovering from an injury. Thomas got his first win in nearly three years at the Harbour Town Golf Links.

Max Homa parted ways with Joe Greiner early in April ahead of the Valero Texas Open 2025. They were last seen on the golf course together at The Players Championship in March.

Is Collin Morikawa playing at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson this week?

The 28-year-old golfer will not be teeing it up at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson event this week at the TPC Craig Ranch of Texas. Scottie Scheffler is the only player in the top 10 rankings who will be seen in action at the PGA Tour event from May 1 to May 4.

Morikawa has played seven tournaments so far this year, and has had decent finishes in most of them. He finished as the runner-up at The Sentry in January as well as the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March. He tied for the 17th spot on the leaderboard at both AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational.

Collin Morikawa at the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025 - Source: Getty

At The Players Championship, Morikawa finished in a tie for 10th place. He finished T14th at The Masters in Augusta. He ended up in T54 at the end of the RBC Heritage 2025.

Morikawa also competed at the Zurich Classic last week with Kurt Kitayama, but failed to make the cut at the team event.

