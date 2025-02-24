Collin Morikawa “proud” of his “beast” wife as she accomplishes unbelievable feat as an athlete

PGA Tour star Collin Morikawa took to Instagram to applaud Katherine Morikawa, his wife, for her most recent athletic accomplishment. The pair got married in November 2022.

Collin Morikawa is an American professional golfer who turned pro in 2019. He has six PGA Tour wins and four European Tour wins. He also won the Open Championship in 2021 and the European Tour Race to Dubai that same year.

The 2020 PGA Championship winner met his wife, Katherine Morikawa, in 2017 while they were still in college. They got married five years later at Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles.

Like her husband, Katherine Morikawa is an avid lover of golf. But, besides golf, she is also an athlete who is passionate about long-distance running. In her most recent feat, Katherine competed in a half marathon, finishing in 8th position in her age group and 414th place overall out of 12,163 runners.

She posted about it on Instagram with the caption:

“Made it out with a top 10 in my age group! 🎲🎰🃏wasn’t able to keep my intended pace but i’m really proud of myself for fighting through all the obstacles in my way 🥰”

Collin Morikawa reposted his wife’s picture, saying:

“Proud 😍”

Still taken from Collin Morikawa's Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@collin_morikawa

He also commented on the post, saying:

“Beast 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Katherine Morikawa competes in marathon

In November 2024, Katherine Morikawa participated in the TCS New York City Marathon, her first marathon for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. She shared photos from the marathon with the caption:

“26.2 miles of smiles and gratitude! 🧡💙 It’s truly been an honor running my first marathon for @stjude! Thank you @nyrr for the unforgettable experience! Remembering my “why” has been the biggest motivation throughout the hard training weeks. Running the @nycmarathon was for more than myself. This was for the kids who hope for the opportunity to go out and follow their dreams...

Collin Morikawa commented on the post, expressing his support and commending her for the achievement. In the marathon, Katherine completed 26.2 miles in a time of three hours, 43 minutes and eight seconds.

Collin Morikawa’s wife shares a heartwarming birthday post

Collin Morikawa turned 28 on February 6, and his wife took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post wishing him a happy birthday.

In the picture Katherine Morikawa shared, the six-time PGA Tour winner can be seen smiling while standing on a beach, dressed in a black shirt, shorts and sunglasses. Draped over his shoulders is a light blue bag shaped like a whale.

In the caption, Katherine said:

“Happy birthday to my husband who’ll always carry my bag even if it’s an animal 🐳 love you always.”

The 28-year-old American golfer hilariously replied:

“Gotta protect the animals❤️”

Morikawa played in the 2025 Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines, finishing at T17 with a total of three-under. He did not compete in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

