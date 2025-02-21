Collin Morikawa sets eyes on his upcoming TV debut

PGA Tour star Collin Morikawa is set to make an appearance in an upcoming TV series. The American professional golfer recently competed in the 2025 Genesis Invitational, finishing at T17 with a total of three-under.

Morikawa, a six-time PGA Tour winner with four European Tour wins, won the PGA Championship in 2020 and the Open Championship the following year. Morikawa was the first American to win the Race to Dubai on the European Tour. He also competed in the 2024 Masters Tournament, finishing at T3.

On Thursday, February 20, Apple TV shared a post on X announcing the release date for an upcoming golf comedy series, Stick, and Morikawa was featured in the picture slide. He quoted Apple TV's post with a pair of eyes and exclamation marks.

Stick is a golf comedy series produced by Owen Wilson and created by Jason Keller. It follows the lives of an ex-pro golfer facing marital and financial trouble and a 17-year-old golf prodigy. Wilson plays the character of the ex-golfer whose career ended 20 years ago. To find redemption, he hedges his bets on an upcoming teenage golf star with a promising career ahead of him.

In addition to Collin Morikawa, Stick also features appearances from other golf stars such as Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, and Keegan Bradley. Popular sports broadcasters Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman will make cameos on the show, with Dan Rapaport, Good Good’s Matt Scharff, Brad Dalke, and Garrett Clark set to make additional appearances.

The show is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on June 4. The first season features 10 episodes, and the first four will be released on the premiere date.

A look at Collin Morikawa in Netflix’s Full Swing reality show

Collin Morikawa’s appearance on Stick will not be his first time on a TV show. The six-time PGA Tour winner was featured in Netflix’s hit reality series Full Swing. He made an appearance in the first season and may return for the third.

Full Swing is a reality TV series that follows the lives of PGA Tour players as they navigate their careers while balancing their personal lives. The first season was released in February 2023 and the second in March 2024.

Collin Morikawa was one of the golfers featured in Full Swing Season 1, particularly episode 6: Don't Get Bitter, Get Better. The episode showed Morikawa’s process of getting ready for the Masters Tournament and the Open Championship.

In the episode, Collin Morikawa credits Tiger Woods for inspiring him to play golf, saying:

“The reason why I play golf is because of Tiger.”

Morikawa also expressed his desire to win as many tournaments as he could, adding:

“At the end of the day, you still want to win everything… Can I say this? I want this more than the others? I want ’em all.”

Full Swing Season 3 will be released on Netflix on February 25. It is still unknown if Morikawa will appear in the new season. However, stars such as Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau have been confirmed to appear in the upcoming season.

