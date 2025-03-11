Collin Morikawa shares a cryptic 3-word message after failing to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025

Collin Morikawa suffered a close defeat at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week. Russell Henley eventually won the prestigious tournament by one stroke.

Ad

He was in the lead until Henley chipped an eagle just off the 16th green. The shot pushed the latter to the lead. When Morikawa missed his birdie putt, his chances of securing a win were all but lost.

The ace golfer took to his Instagram stories on Monday to share a cryptic 3-word message hinting towards his disappointment at the heartbreaking loss. He posted a picture of his dog and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Same buddy, same"

Image via @collin_morikawa

Collin Morikawa had previously taken to his Instagram after his defeat at Bay Hill to share his thoughts. He posted pictures of him playing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational as he wrote:

Ad

"No excuses. Never had any, but always a nice reminder. Honestly though, this one stings."

Ad

It was certainly one of the hardest losses in Morikawa's career. Nevertheless, he put up a spectacular performance at Bay Hill. Russell Henley also commended his game at Bay Hill saying (via Golf.com):

"Hats off to Collin, he played great today, he played super steady, but sometimes golf is just mean like that."

When will Collin Morikawa play next?

Collin Morikawa (Source: Imagn)

Collin Morikawa will next compete at the Players Championship this week. The prestigious tournament will take place at the Players Stadium Course in TPC Sawgrass.

Ad

Morikawa will be up against the likes of defending champion Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and others. The 'fifth Major' will see a star-studded field tee off this Thursday with a $25M prize purse on the line.

Morikawa is paired with Adam Scott and Tommy Fleetwood in Round 1. Part of the 1st Tee, the trio will tee off at 1:40 pm ET.

The 27-year-old is the fourth in line of favorites according to odds (via FanDuel Sportsbook). He has a 6-1 chance of winning the Players Championship this year. The list headlined by defending champion Scottie Scheffler. Rory McIlroy and Ludvig Aberg are second and third favorites respectively according to the odds.

The two-time Major champion also has a big TGL game next Monday. His team, 'Los Angeles Golf Club' will go against New York Golf Club in the TGL playoffs. The TGL Championship is set to take place on March 24 and 25, 2025 at the SoFi Center.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback