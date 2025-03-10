WATCH: Keegan Bradley's son meets $200M worth MLB icon at TGL

Keegan Bradley's family including his son, had attended his team 'Boston Common Golf's' match against New York Golf Club at TGL last week. Former New York Yankees player Derek Jeter was also present at the game.

Jeter is also an investor in the New York Golf Club. Boston and New York meeting in a baseball diamond has always been an iconic clash. But Keegan Bradley' son meeting the $200M worth MLB legend certainly became one of the most adorable moments of the TGL game.

TGL posted the sweet picture and video of the meet on their Instagram account recently. The caption read:

"He’s an even better dad"

In 2024, Jeter and Bradley became a part of the star studded line-up of Cincoro Tequila's new co-owners. The duo were joined by some notable names such as Serena Williams, Dustin Johnson, Jason Robins, Matt Kalish, Paul Liberman among others. The tequila brand was co-founded by basketball legend Michael Jordan.

Bradley is set to lead the US side at the 2025 Ryder Cup this year. The prestigious biennial event will be hosted at the Bethpage Black in New York.

Will Keegan Bradley's team compete at the TGL playoffs next week?

Keegan Bradley at TGL (Source: Getty)

Keegan Bradley's team 'Boston Common Golf' was already in a precarious situation given the team was at the bottom of the leaderboard with only a single point to their credit. Winning against New York Golf Club was imperative for Boston to even have a chance to qualify for the playoffs. However, the team lost 6-10 to New York last Monday.

Before the final games last week, three teams had already qualified for the semi-final. They were The Bay Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club and Atlanta Drive GC. There was only one more spot vacant in the playoffs with three teams - New York Golf Club, Boston Common Golf and Jupiter Links Golf Club - fighting for it.

Eventually, New York Golf Club snagged the last spot in the semi-finals. So, Keegan Bradley along with his Boston teammates Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama won't be playing at the playoffs next week.

The TGL semi-finals are set to take place on March 17 and 18, 2025 with the inaugral TGL Championship to be held on March 24 and 25, 2025. Los Angeles Golf Club will go against New York Golf Club on Monday. The Tuesday fixture will be between The Bay Golf Club and Atlanta Drive GC.

ESPN and ESPN+ will be broadcasting the event live from the SoFi Center.

