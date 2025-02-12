"There were boos, but I'm doing my job" - When Derek Jeter wasn't bothered by criticism after being seen with controversial ex-Yankees teammate

Derek Jeter was an enigma with the New York Yankees. His play was put under a microscope but held his own and brought a ton of success along with him to the Bronx.

However, not everybody was a fan of Jeter. Playing for such a storied franchise like the Bronx Bombers, fans from other teams were starting to grow tired of all of his success.

Growing up in Michigan, he did not receive the warmest welcome when spotted at a Texas University football game with Roger Clemens in 2008. However, he did not let the boos get to him, via a 2008 Sports Illustrated interview with Jimmy Traina.

"There were a few boos, but I guess that means I'm doing my job," said Jeter.

Jeter was invited by Clemens to attend the game with Clemens being a Texas University alum. He wanted his former teammate to experience all that was football in the Lone Star State.

"I was down there in Texas and Rocket was coming down because he went to school there. He's been bragging about Texas football for years so he invited me along to go," said Jeter.

Derek Jeter was impressed with how seriously Texas takes its football

New York Yankees - Derek Jeter (Photo via IMAGN)

The state of Texas takes its football very seriously. From the grassroots level all the way to the pros, this state eats, sleeps, and breathes the sport. So, after time and time again hearing Roger Clemens brag about just how good the sport is where he is from, Derek Jeter had to see for himself.

The slugger was blown away by the professionalism of the college atmosphere. However, he still talked up Michigan University's football program.

"There are more people at a Michigan game. But football in Texas is huge. You're talking about high school football, college football. People really, really follow football there" said Jeter.

Clemens was not the only celebrity spotted alongside Jeter that night. He was also at the game with actress Minka Kelly, however, he playfully denied these allegations.

Kelly was most known for her role in "Friday Night Lights", playing the character Lyla Garrity. So, it was fitting that the two were at a Texas football game that night.

The two quickly started dating, spending a few good years together. They broke it off in 2011 and Jeter met Hannah Davis in 2012, who is his wife.

