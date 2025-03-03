Which teams are still in contention for a spot in the TGL playoffs? Chances explored

The TGL playoffs are slated to take place on March 17th and 18th, 2025. The Bay Golf Club, Atlanta Drive GC and Los Angeles Golf Club have already booked their spots in the semi-finals.

Three teams - New York Golf Club, Jupiter Links Golf Club and Boston Common Golf - are still fighting for the final spot on the TGL playoffs. The coming week will be their last chance to secure their place in the semi-finals.

New York and Jupiter Links are running neck-to-neck while Boston is at the bottom of the standings with a single point. However, no team is completely out of contention yet.

There are three games scheduled this week:

The Bay Golf Club vs Los Angeles Golf Club

Monday, 3pm ET

Boston Common Golf vs New York Golf Club

Monday, 7pm ET

Jupiter Links Golf Club vs Atlanta Drive GC

Tuesday, 7pm ET

While The Bay Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club and Atlanta Drive GC have already qualified their games this week will just be a practice run or a chance to improve or maintain their standings. However, the games will be extremely significant and decisive for the three other teams.

Which team will snag the final spot in the TGL playoffs? Chances explored

Boston Common Golf vs New York Golf Club

The Boston Common Golf vs New York Golf Club will arguably be the most interesting match-up this week, as it is the only match where both the teams are fighting to qualify for the TGL playoffs. The latter is currently in a comparitively better spot than Boston or Jupiter Links.

Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott from Boston will go against Cameron Young, Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele from New York.

Boston will have to beat New York by at least five holes and hope that Atlanta Drive GC defeats Jupiter Links Golf Club in their Tuesday match.

As for New York, a win against Boston will confirm their spot in the playoffs. However, if the team loses, the hope then relies on Atlanta beating Jupiter Links. If Atlanta loses, then New York would hope to finish with more holes won than Boston or Jupiter Links.

At the moment, New York has +100 odds while Boston has -125 odds on DraftKings (via oddschecker).

Jupiter Links Golf vs Atlanta Drive GC

While the Tuesday match won't be of much significance to Atlanta Drive GC, it will be a crucial game for Jupiter Links Golf Club. At the moment the latter is down to the wire with New York Golf Club.

Tom Kim, Tiger Woods and Max Homa from Jupiter Links will go against Billy Horschel, Lucas Glover and Nick Dunlap from Atlanta respectively. Dunlap has been brought on board for one match.

Jupiter Links will have to win the match and hope that Boston Common Golf defeats New York Golf Club on Monday. If New York prevails, then Jupiter Links' chances of getting into TGL playoffs will be as good as over.

At the moment, Jupiter Links has +125 odd while Atlanta has -160 odds on DraftKings (oddschecker).

