Rory McIlroy set to lead his TGL team in 'life or death' match

TGL co-founder Rory McIlroy is set to lead his team, Boston Common Golf, in a crucial match against New York Golf Club on Monday. Currently, the former is sitting at the bottom of the leaderboard with only one point.

The coming week will see the final fixtures before the TGL playoffs on March 17th and 18th, 2025. As Los Angeles Golf Club, The Bay Golf Club, and Atlanta Drive GC have already booked their spots in the semi-finals, only one more vacancy, and three teams are fighting for it.

The game against New York Golf Club will be a decisive one for Boston Common Golf. It will be a 'life or death' situation for the team as it is currently on the edge of elimination.

The former team and fellow TGL co-founder Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club are ahead of Boston at the moment. All three teams will want to secure the last spot in the playoffs.

Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott from Boston Common Golf will go against Cameron Young, Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele from New York Golf Club, respectively. The game is scheduled to take place on Monday this week at 7 pm ET. It will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+ in the US.

Can Rory McIlroy's TGL team qualify for the semifinals?

Boston Common Golf at TGL (Source: Imagn)

Rory McIlroy's TGL team, Boston Common Golf, is in a precarious situation—with only a single point to its credit, the team's chances of making it into the semi-finals look bleak. However, it is not impossible yet. Boston Common Golf can still qualify for the playoffs.

The team will have to beat New York Golf Club by at least five holes. That's not all— Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club will have to lose its game against Atlanta Drive GC on Tuesday. If both these variables work in favor of Boston Common Golf, the team will get to play at the semi-finals.

Considering Jupiter Links' and Atlanta's performances in TGL so far, the latter team is looking stronger at the moment. But at the same time, history has taught golf fans again and again to never underestimate Tiger Woods' power to stage a spectacular comeback.

However, the most important question is, can Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf defeat New York Golf Club? The latter team had been the only pointless team in TGL for more than half of the tournament, but slowly, the team earned three points. At the same Boston has shown glimpses of a great play despite repeated losses.

Xander Schauffele will be coming back from his injury to play for New York this week. Boston's game against New York Golf Club can turn out to be a highly anticipated match, as it is the only fixture where both the teams are fighting for the last spot in the playoffs.

