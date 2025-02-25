Is Rory McIlroy eliminated from TGL? Series co-owner’s position explored

Rory McIlroy's Boston Common GC faces a new challenge in the inaugural TGL season after suffering a fourth consecutive loss to Justin Thomas's Atlanta Drive GC on Monday in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The 6-3 loss has left Boston at the bottom of the standings with just one point, putting them at serious risk of elimination.

McIlroy's team suffered a crucial moment in the singles round against Atlanta when he and Patrick Cantlay were tied at 2-2. Atlanta played the Hammer, increasing the hole's value, and Rory McIlroy's shot landed 20 feet from the pin. He missed to save the par, and conceded two points, giving Atlanta a 4-2 lead.

Boston found the momentum when Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley hit a birdie on the par-four 13th hole, closing the gap. However, Justin Thomas bounced back with a wedge shot, ensuring Atlanta kept their advantage. On the par-three 14th, Billy Horschel and Hideki Matsuyama faced off with Horschel's ball finishing four inches farther from the cup than Matsuyama's. Herschel made the first move but Atlanta threw another Hammer, and Matsuyama's missed birdie attempt gave Atlanta two points, sealing the 6-3 win.

Despite the result, Boston Common is not out of the game yet. The team’s only way to survive is by defeating New York Golf Club in their final match while hoping that Jupiter Links GC fails to win against Atlanta. Apart from that, Los Angeles Golf Club leads the standing with seven points after a 5-4 overtime win against New York. The Bay Golf Club, featuring Ludvig Aberg, Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, and Min Woo Lee, has secured a play-off place with six points.

Rory McIlroy reflects on crushing defeat as Boston Common's playoff hopes hang by a thread

TGL presented by SoFi: BOS v ATL - Source: Getty

Moreover, as a co-owner of TGL, Rory McIlroy addressed his team Boston Common's struggles during a media interaction.

"I think the big turning point was obviously Patrick hit it in close there on the hole that we played, and then they threw the Hammer, and I felt like I had to accept it," McIlroy said [via Sky Sports].

Besides that, McIlroy has announced plans to compete in fewer tournaments. After playing 27 events in 2024, including all four majors and the Olympics, he now aims to reduce it to around 18-22 events. This decision came after McIlroy admitted feeling exhausted after the U.S. Open, saying:

"I felt like I hit a bit of a wall sort of post-US open, and still feel a little bit of that hangover." [via talkSPORT]

Rory McIlroy is expected to skip events like the Cognizant Classic, Valero Texas Open, RBC Heritage, and the FedEx St. Jude Championship. However, he stays committed to major tournaments, especially the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club and the Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

