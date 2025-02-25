Who won the 11th match of the 2025 TGL? Final results explored

The 11th match of TGL's inaugural season was played between Boston Common Golf and Atlanta Drive Golf Club. The latter emerged victorious with a 3 to 6 score to earn a spot in TGL's playoffs, which will be held in the post-season in March.

TGL's first nine holes were played on a Triples alternate-shot format. Atlanta Drive Golf Club, represented by Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel, and Patrick Cantlay, earned the first point and only point in the Triples session in TGL's Match 11 on the second hole.

Boston Common Golf's Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, and Keegan Bradley earned points on the fourth and fifth holes to get off to a good start. Both teams tied on six holes of TGL's first session.

Atlanta Drive Golf Club gathered the most points in the Singles session of TGL's Match 11. Boston's Keegan Bradley took on Justin Thomas on the tenth and 13th holes. With a Hammer lost on the 13th hole, both teams tied the 10th and 13th holes.

Hideki Matsuyama went head-to-head against Billy Horschel on TGL's 11th and 14th holes. The latter earned Atlanta one point on the 11th hole and picked up two points on the 14th hole through a Hammer win.

Holes 12 and 15 of TGL saw Rory McIlroy go against Patrick Cantlay. The American golfer earned Atlanta Drive Golf Club two points on the 12th hole by winning a Hammer. The final hole of TGL's Match 11 saw Rory McIlroy earn Boston their lone point in the Singles session.

TGL's next match will be held on Tuesday, February 25. The Bay Golf Club will take on Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club at 9:00 PM ET at the innovative SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Live broadcasts will be available on ESPN and ESPN+.

TGL: Boston Common Golf vs. Atlanta Drive Golf Club Stats

Here's a look at the stats for the eleventh match of TGL's 2025 season between Boston Common Golf and Atlanta Drive Golf Club (via TGL):

Hammers Won

Boston Common Golf: 0

Atlanta Drive Golf Club: 2

Average Driving Distance

Boston Common Golf: 315 yards

Atlanta Drive Golf Club: 323 yards

Longest Drive

Boston Common Golf: 327 yards

Atlanta Drive Golf Club: 345 yards

Fairway Consistency

Boston Common Golf: 50 percent

Atlanta Drive Golf Club: 60 percent

Scrambling

Boston Common Golf: 20 percent

Atlanta Drive Golf Club: 20 percent

Green Consistency

Boston Common Golf: 64 percent

Atlanta Drive Golf Club: 64 percent

Short Putts (0 - 10 feet)

Boston Common Golf: 60 percent

Atlanta Drive Golf Club: 75 percent

Medium Putts (10 - 30 feet)

Boston Common Golf: 25 percent

Atlanta Drive Golf Club: 0 percent

Long Putts (greater than 30 feet)

Boston Common Golf: 0 percent

Atlanta Drive Golf Club: 0 percent

