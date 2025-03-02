Tiger Woods’ TGL offers ‘first access’ to playoffs tickets: Here’s how to get it

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL is inching closer to the end of its debut season. With the playoffs just around the corner, the tech-forward league is offering 'first access' passes to fans.

TGL recently took to X to post about the exciting opportunity. Fans have to click on the given link, fill in the required details including first name, last name, email address, zip code, and birth date, and select their favorite TGL team to sign up for the special tickets.

The number of tickets the league will offer for first access is unclear but they will surely be sold like hotcakes. The playoffs will be held on March 17 and 18, with the inaugural TGL Championship to take place on March 24 and 25.

So far, three teams have cemented their spots in the semi-finals, with one more berth up for grabs. The Bay Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club, and Atlanta Drive GC have booked their place in the semi-final. The New York Golf Club, Jupiter Links Golf Club, and Boston Common Golf will fight it out in the coming week for the last spot in the playoffs.

How will the final week before the TGL playoffs go?

TGL will hold its final three matches before the playoffs in the coming week. While it will be just another practice round for the qualified teams, these fixtures will be decisive for Jupiter Links Golf Club, New York Golf Club, and Boston Common Golf.

The first game on Monday, March 3, will be between the Los Angeles Golf Club and the Bay Golf Club. Since both teams have already reached the semifinals, the game will essentially be to either improve or maintain their ranks in the standings. At the time of writing, both teams had -115 odds on Sportsbook Review.

The second game on Monday is between Boston Common Golf and New York Golf Club. It will be an important match, especially for New York as the team is neck-to-neck with Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club to qualify for the playoffs. Boston Common Golf only has one point in the game so far and doesn't appear to be a real semi-final contender. At the time of writing, New York had -105 while Boston had -120 odds on Sportsbook Review.

The final match before the playoffs will be held on Tuesday, March 4. It will be between Jupiter Links Golf Club and Atlanta Drive GC, who have brought in Nick Dunlap for one game. While it will be a practice run or a chance to improve rank for Atlanta, it will be a decisive game for Jupiter Links, who are in a cut-throat battle with New York Golf Club for a place in the playoffs. At the time of writing, Jupiter Links had +125 and Atlanta had -160 odds on Sportsbook Review.

