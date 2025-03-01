Stressless Nick Dunlap makes his feelings known about facing Tiger Woods in next TGL match

Nick Dunlap has joined Atlanta Drive GC for their TGL match against Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club next week. The golfer recently talked about the prospect of playing against the golf legend with Golf.com.

Dunlap spoke highly of Woods and how the 15-time Major champion inspired him to join golf.

"He is somebody I looked up to my entire golfing career. He's obviously the greatest to ever do it. He's the reason I got into it. I grew up watching his videos and I didn't kind of get to see his prime - his 2000s years, but, yeah, he's remarkable," said Dunlap.

Woods certainly moves the needle when it comes to golf. Over the years, he has made several efforts and undertaken initiatives to grow the sport. TGL is another such venture. Nick Dunlap commended Woods and spoke about how "exciting" the tech-forward league is.

"He's done more for this game than anybody and to nowikind of be on a similar stage with him and to play against him is going to be really cool. And obviously this is something that is very new into golf and I think it's very exciting and it's different and it's bringing a new audience and I'm excited to be a part of it."

When asked if his fellow Atlanta Drive GC golfer Justin Thomas had imparted any words of wisdom to him, Nick Dunlap answered that he was "glad" the team had cemented a spot in the playoffs so he could go play the next game with less stress.

"I'm just glad they won last night so they've clinched the playoffs. It relieves little bit of the stress and pressure off me. So we can get some fun now" he stated.

Who will Nick Dunlap go against at TGL next week?

Nick Dunlap (Source: Imagn)

Atlanta Drive GC, The Bay Golf Club and Los Angeles Golf Club have booked their spots in TGL playoffs. One more spot is up for grabs.

At the moment, the New York Golf Club is above Jupiter Links Golf Club and Boston Common Golf in the standings. However, Tiger Woods' team will get a chance to go ahead if they win against Atlanta Drive GC next week.

So, while the game will be a practice match before the semi-finals for Atlanta, it will be a decisive one for Jupiter Links. Billy Horschel, Lucas Glover and Nick Dunlap of Atlanta Drive GC will go against Tom Kim, Tiger Woods and Max Homa of Jupiter Links Golf Club respectively on Tuesday.

The semi-finals of TGL will be held on March 17th and 18th, 2025 while the TGL Championship will take place on March 24th and 25th, 2025.

