Tiger Woods’ ex-coach reacts to 15x Major champion’s legendary stat - “I never saw him miss one in 6 years”

Tiger Woods, in his illustrious career on the greens, has set numerous records and achieved magnanimous feats, making him one of the greatest in the sport.

Ad

The ace golfer is tied with Sam Snead for most wins on the PGA Tour with 82 to their names. Woods has 15 Major Championship under his belt, placing him second to Jack Nicklaus in the all-time Major Championship title count.

Woods has broken countless records over the years and made historic new ones. NUCLR Golf recently revealed a new stat that the US golfer had 1,466 putts inside 3 feet between 2004 and 2006. Out of them, he only missed 3.

Ad

Trending

Tiger Woods' former coach, Hank Haney, reshared the post commending the golfer's dedication to practice. He wrote:

"I don’t remember the 3 Tiger missed inside 3’ but I do remember the 100 he practiced before every round from 4’ and I never saw him miss one in 6 yrs."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Woods hasn't been competing regularly ever since his horrific 2021 car crash. He also underwent a back surgery last year. The 49-year-old is currently seen in action at his and Rory McIlroy's tech-forward TGL. It is expected that he might make his 2025 debut at the Masters although nothing has been confirmed yet.

What was Tiger Woods' old workout routine?

Tiger Woods at The Masters 1999 (Source: Getty)

Tiger Woods is known for his work ethic and efforts; he puts in the work to hone his golf skills. Although his workout routines may have changed over the years, a few years back he shared one of his routines from his early days with Justin Thomas.

Ad

In 2019, he and Thomas were traveling together and did an interview with Golf Channel. The latter asked Woods what his workout regime was when he was Thomas' age. The young golfer was around 26-years-old at the time. Woods answered:

"Well, I used to get up in the morning, run four miles. Then I’d go to the gym, do my lift. Then I’d hit balls for two to three hours. I’d go play, come back, work on my short game. I’d go run another four more miles, and then if anyone wanted to play basketball or tennis, I would go play basketball or tennis. That was a daily routine. I’m not doing any of that now,"

Tiger Woods had stated that his life and daily routines had changed after having kids. His daily schedule revolved around his children's routine. He shares two kids, daughter Sam and son Charlie, with ex-wife Elin Nordegren. Charlie is a budding golfer and regularly takes part in the PNC Championship with his father.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback