$3.5B worth Michael Jordan opens up fourth free medical clinic in home state for underprivileged

NBA great Michael Jordan continued to give back to the community as he opened his fourth free medical clinic for the underprivileged. The health clinic is located in North Carolina, partnering with healthcare company Novant Health to offer underinsured and uninsured people healthcare services in Jordan’s hometown.

The clinic, which was opened on Feb. 19, is the second one Jordan financed in Wilmington, a small town in North Carolina. He also had two medical clinics for the poor in Charlotte to lend a helping hand to those in need.

The clinic will have at least one community health worker attending to patients. It will have a team of physicians to check up on those who would go to the clinic.

The clinic is estimated to be 7300 square feet and will have 12 patient rooms. It will be open on weekdays. Jordan made a $10 million donation to Novant Health in 2024 to start the construction of these medical facilities.

The Chicago Bulls legend, whom the team picked third overall in the 1984 NBA draft from North Carolina, said that everyone, including the underprivileged, deserved to have their healthcare checked.

“Everyone is worthy of access to quality health care, no matter where you live or if you have insurance,” said Jordan.

The clinic will help some of the over 27 million Americans who do not have health insurance, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Michael Jordan has a net worth of $3.5 billion, mostly off sponsorship deals and businesses outside the NBA, according to Forbes. He also once had a majority stake with the Charlotte Hornets, before reportedly selling it for about $3 billion in 2023.

Michael Jordan stays grateful seeing the health impact of his clinics

North Carolina has been close to Michael Jordan’s heart after growing up in the city and playing for it during his college days. In a statement, Jordan expressed how grateful he was to see the impact his medical initiatives had on the community in his hometown.

“It’s truly gratifying to know that in less than a year, our first Novant clinic in Wilmington has already made a meaningful impact on the health and well-being of individuals and families in my hometown,” Jordan said.

Jordan was one of the NBA’s biggest stars during the 1990s, playing 15 seasons in the league across two teams: the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards. He won six NBA championships with the Bulls, completing two three-peats in the 1990s.

Jordan officially retired from basketball in 2003, finishing his career as one of the best, if not the best, players in history. Jordan is currently 63 years old and has continued to transcend from the sport that made him a superstar.

