The Players Championship 2025 round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The Players Championship 2025 will commence this week. The tournament will return to the Players Stadium Course from March 13-16 (Thursday to Sunday).
Defending champion Scottie Scheffler will return to the Players Championship this year to retain his title. He will tee off with Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele at 1:29 pm ET on Thursday.
Players Championship 2025: First-round tee times and pairings
Here's exploring Round 1 tee times and pairings of the Players Championship 2025:
1st tee
- 7:40 a.m.: Chad Ramey, C.T. Pan, Vince Whaley
- 7:51 a.m.: Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers, Chan Kim
- 8:02 a.m.: Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard, Ben Silverman
- 8:13 a.m.: Rafael Campos, Davis Riley, Gary Woodland
- 8:24 a.m.: Joe Highsmith, Brian Campbell, Matt McCarty
- 8:35 a.m.: Patton Kizzire, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners
- 8:46 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris
- 8:57 a.m.: Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger, Tom Hoge
- 9:08 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Cam Davis, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 9:19 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Max Homa, Sungjae Im
- 9:30 a.m.: Nate Lashley, Will Gordon, Rico Hoey
- 9:41 a.m.: Alejandro Tosti, Isaiah Salinda, Aldrich Potgieter
- 12:45 p.m.: Doug Ghim, Ryan Fox, Sami Valimaki
- 12:56 p.m.: Andrew Putnam, Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy
- 1:07 p.m.: Daniel Berger, Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 1:18 p.m.: Harris English, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose
- 1:29 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele
- 1:40 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:51 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay
- 2:02 p.m.: Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, Tom Kim
- 2:13 p.m.: Harry Hall, Chris Gotterup, Si Woo Kim
- 2:24 p.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Matt Kuchar, Adam Hadwin
- 2:35 p.m.: Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Mac Meissner
- 2:46 p.m.: Max McGreevy, Ryan Gerard, Frankie Capan III
10th tee
- 7:40 a.m.: Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak, David Lipsky
- 7:51 a.m.: Keith Mitchell, Justin Lower, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 8:02 a.m.: Michael Kim, Alex Smalley, Sam Stevens
- 8:13 a.m.: Maverick McNealy, Brian Harman, Tony Finau
- 8:24 a.m.: Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas
- 8:35 a.m.: Russell Henley, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland
- 8:46 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth
- 8:57 a.m.: Thomas Detry, Sepp Straka, Nick Taylor
- 9:08 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes
- 9:19 a.m.: Chris Kirk, Luke List, Adam Svensson
- 9:30 a.m.: Bud Cauley, Matti Schmid, David Skinns
- 9:41 a.m.: Hayden Springer, Jesper Svensson, Will Chandler
- 12:45 p.m.: Henrik Norlander, Victor Perez, Ben Kohles
- 12:56 p.m.: Eric Cole, Ben Griffin, Max Greyserman
- 1:07 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Jacob Bridgeman, Chandler Phillips
- 1:18 p.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk
- 1:29 p.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Peter Malnati, Kurt Kitayama
- 1:40 p.m.: Brice Garnett, Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas
- 1:51 p.m.: Austin Eckroat, Jake Knapp, Taylor Moore
- 2:02 p.m.: Nico Echavarria, Kevin Yu, Erik van Rooyen
- 2:13 p.m.: Karl Vilips, Sam Burns, Cameron Young
- 2:24 p.m.: K.H. Lee, Carson Young, Patrick Fishburn
- 2:35 p.m.: Trey Mullinax, Ryo Hisatsune, Laurie Canter
- 2:46 p.m.: Kris Ventura, Kevin Roy, Jackson Suber
