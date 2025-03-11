The Players Championship 2025 round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The Players Championship 2025 will commence this week. The tournament will return to the Players Stadium Course from March 13-16 (Thursday to Sunday).

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler will return to the Players Championship this year to retain his title. He will tee off with Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele at 1:29 pm ET on Thursday.

Players Championship 2025: First-round tee times and pairings

Players Championship 2024 (Source: Imagn)

Here's exploring Round 1 tee times and pairings of the Players Championship 2025:

1st tee

7:40 a.m. : Chad Ramey, C.T. Pan, Vince Whaley

: Chad Ramey, C.T. Pan, Vince Whaley 7:51 a.m. : Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers, Chan Kim

: Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers, Chan Kim 8:02 a.m. : Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard, Ben Silverman

: Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard, Ben Silverman 8:13 a.m. : Rafael Campos, Davis Riley, Gary Woodland

: Rafael Campos, Davis Riley, Gary Woodland 8:24 a.m. : Joe Highsmith, Brian Campbell, Matt McCarty

: Joe Highsmith, Brian Campbell, Matt McCarty 8:35 a.m. : Patton Kizzire, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners

: Patton Kizzire, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners 8:46 a.m. : Sahith Theegala, Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris

: Sahith Theegala, Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris 8:57 a.m. : Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger, Tom Hoge

: Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger, Tom Hoge 9:08 a.m. : Aaron Rai, Cam Davis, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

: Aaron Rai, Cam Davis, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 9:19 a.m. : Robert MacIntyre, Max Homa, Sungjae Im

: Robert MacIntyre, Max Homa, Sungjae Im 9:30 a.m. : Nate Lashley, Will Gordon, Rico Hoey

: Nate Lashley, Will Gordon, Rico Hoey 9:41 a.m. : Alejandro Tosti, Isaiah Salinda, Aldrich Potgieter

: Alejandro Tosti, Isaiah Salinda, Aldrich Potgieter 12:45 p.m. : Doug Ghim, Ryan Fox, Sami Valimaki

: Doug Ghim, Ryan Fox, Sami Valimaki 12:56 p.m. : Andrew Putnam, Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy

: Andrew Putnam, Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy 1:07 p.m. : Daniel Berger, Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Hojgaard

: Daniel Berger, Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Hojgaard 1:18 p.m. : Harris English, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose

: Harris English, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose 1:29 p.m. : Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele

: Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele 1:40 p.m. : Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Tommy Fleetwood

: Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Tommy Fleetwood 1:51 p.m. : Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay

: Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay 2:02 p.m. : Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, Tom Kim

: Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, Tom Kim 2:13 p.m. : Harry Hall, Chris Gotterup, Si Woo Kim

: Harry Hall, Chris Gotterup, Si Woo Kim 2:24 p.m. : Jhonattan Vegas, Matt Kuchar, Adam Hadwin

: Jhonattan Vegas, Matt Kuchar, Adam Hadwin 2:35 p.m. : Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Mac Meissner

: Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Mac Meissner 2:46 p.m.: Max McGreevy, Ryan Gerard, Frankie Capan III

10th tee

7:40 a.m. : Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak, David Lipsky

: Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak, David Lipsky 7:51 a.m. : Keith Mitchell, Justin Lower, Nicolai Hojgaard

: Keith Mitchell, Justin Lower, Nicolai Hojgaard 8:02 a.m. : Michael Kim, Alex Smalley, Sam Stevens

: Michael Kim, Alex Smalley, Sam Stevens 8:13 a.m. : Maverick McNealy, Brian Harman, Tony Finau

: Maverick McNealy, Brian Harman, Tony Finau 8:24 a.m. : Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas

: Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas 8:35 a.m. : Russell Henley, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland

: Russell Henley, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland 8:46 a.m. : Wyndham Clark, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth

: Wyndham Clark, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth 8:57 a.m. : Thomas Detry, Sepp Straka, Nick Taylor

: Thomas Detry, Sepp Straka, Nick Taylor 9:08 a.m. : J.T. Poston, Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes

: J.T. Poston, Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes 9:19 a.m. : Chris Kirk, Luke List, Adam Svensson

: Chris Kirk, Luke List, Adam Svensson 9:30 a.m. : Bud Cauley, Matti Schmid, David Skinns

: Bud Cauley, Matti Schmid, David Skinns 9:41 a.m. : Hayden Springer, Jesper Svensson, Will Chandler

: Hayden Springer, Jesper Svensson, Will Chandler 12:45 p.m. : Henrik Norlander, Victor Perez, Ben Kohles

: Henrik Norlander, Victor Perez, Ben Kohles 12:56 p.m. : Eric Cole, Ben Griffin, Max Greyserman

: Eric Cole, Ben Griffin, Max Greyserman 1:07 p.m. : J.J. Spaun, Jacob Bridgeman, Chandler Phillips

: J.J. Spaun, Jacob Bridgeman, Chandler Phillips 1:18 p.m. : Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk

: Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk 1:29 p.m. : Taylor Pendrith, Peter Malnati, Kurt Kitayama

: Taylor Pendrith, Peter Malnati, Kurt Kitayama 1:40 p.m. : Brice Garnett, Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas

: Brice Garnett, Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas 1:51 p.m. : Austin Eckroat, Jake Knapp, Taylor Moore

: Austin Eckroat, Jake Knapp, Taylor Moore 2:02 p.m. : Nico Echavarria, Kevin Yu, Erik van Rooyen

: Nico Echavarria, Kevin Yu, Erik van Rooyen 2:13 p.m. : Karl Vilips, Sam Burns, Cameron Young

: Karl Vilips, Sam Burns, Cameron Young 2:24 p.m. : K.H. Lee, Carson Young, Patrick Fishburn

: K.H. Lee, Carson Young, Patrick Fishburn 2:35 p.m. : Trey Mullinax, Ryo Hisatsune, Laurie Canter

: Trey Mullinax, Ryo Hisatsune, Laurie Canter 2:46 p.m.: Kris Ventura, Kevin Roy, Jackson Suber

