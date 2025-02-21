Collin Morikawa uses Kendrick Lamar's iconic track to celebrate Tony Finau playing in Tiger Woods' league

Collin Morikawa welcomed Tony Finau into the LA Golf Club using rapper Kendrick Lamar's song, 'Peekaboo'. The song also features artist AzChike.

Finau has signed a one-match contract to play for LA Golf Club in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL next week. The team will be up against New York Golf Club in a crucial fixture on February 24 from 5 PM ET onwards. The ace golfer will join Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala on Monday.

LA Golf Club's existing players Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood have prior commitments and won't be able to play next week. This is the first time that TGL will see someone from their reserve pool of players take the stage.

Morikawa had reshared a post on Thursday hinting about the "big announcement". On Friday, he once again reshared a post from the team's official Instagram handle confirming Finau's signing. He chose Kendrick Lamar's song to celebrate Finau's entry.

Image via @collin_morikawa's Instagram

The LA Golf Club vs New York Golf Club encounter is expected to draw plenty of eyeballs. The game is important for LA Golf Club as the team aims to book a playoff spot.

Where is Collin Morikawa's team LA Golf Club placed in the standings currently?

Collin Morikawa at TGL (Source: Imagn)

Collin Morikawa's LA Golf Club is currently placed second in the TGL rankings. The team is one point behind the Bay Golf Club.

LA Golf Club has registered two wins and one loss so far. The team prevailed in their fixtures against Jupiter Links Golf Club and Boston Common Golf. However, they lost out in the overtime match against Atlanta Drive GC. Atlanta Drive Golf Club pipped LA Golf Club in a 6-5 overtime win.

The top four teams will get into the playoffs. With their second position in the leaderboard, LA Golf Club will look to have a comfortable journey till the playoffs. However, their game against New York Golf Club next week will be an important one as the team will look to solidify its chances of qualifying for the play-off.

Finau, Morikawa, and Theegala from Los Angeles Golf Club will take on Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rickie Fowler from New York respectively. The New York Golf Club won its first match on Tuesday (February 18) against Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club.

Up until that game, it was the only team without a point on the TGL standings. Currently, they have barely scraped their way into the top four in the standings.

Hence, the LA vs NY fixture will be significant for both teams. The playoffs will take place from March 17 to 18 whereas the TGL Championship is scheduled for March 24 and 25.

