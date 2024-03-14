“Commercials are annoying” “Show actual golf shots” – Fans critique networks over coverage issue as Max Homa talks about making golf ‘more watchable’

Fans have supported Max Homa's comment to make golf more watchable by reducing commercials.

The American golfer, gearing up for The Players Championship, recently addressed the issue during a press conference, advocating for less interruption during coverage. Additionally, he highlighted that the coverage should be focused on Friday's rounds in determining who makes the cut for the weekend play.

Nuclr Golf shared the 33-year-old American's remarks on its X account (formerly Twitter), which read:

"I heard less commercials is a good start. I do feel like we're stuck in this age where we're nitpicking absolutely everything. I'm not going to say I haven't done that as well in my free time, but I'm kind of getting over it. It's golf. It's slower. It's not football, it's not basketball. But there's a lot of beauty in it.

"I think if I had to pick one thing I would like, Fridays out here are awesome when we do have a cut. I think something just to lean into, Friday's not determining the golf tournament, let's follow some guys sweating the cut line. Little things like that.… If Tiger plays more, I think that would help, as well. But I think the nitpicking of it is getting kind of tired, & we could just do a better job of just shutting up and playing some golf & doing our best to entertain.”

Several fans agreed with Homa and opined that too many commercials were annoying. While relaying a similar sentiment, one user also added that the top players on the tour should also start doing their bit and compete more often to draw more attention to the sport.

Their tweet read:

"The commercials are annoying even though that is nitpicking, but Max is correct. The top talent on the PGAT including himself need to perform and contend more consistently- Rory- Spieth- JT- Finau- Fowler- Homa- Hovland- Morikawa- Fleetwood. Gotta step it up."

Another user wrote they should show more golf shots instead of covering just a select few players. The fan wrote:

"I think they could start by showing more actual golf shots per round instead of focusing on a few golfers."

Another user opined that the sport has become 'boring' itself, writing:

"The answer is staring them in the face. It’s the best players in the world using game improvement clubs with a ball that goes straight. It’s just boring is all it is. Surely you must get bored too Max? I know I don’t watch anymore and I love golf more than anyone."

Here are more fan reactions:

When will Max Homa start his game at The Players Championship 2024?

PGA Tour players are gearing up for the prestigious Players Championship this week. The tournament begins with its first round on Thursday, March 14, at 7:40 a.m. ET at the TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course in Florida.

Among the notable players in the field are Scottie Schaeffer, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, and Rory McIlroy. Ryan Moore, Chesson Hadley, and Zac Blair will kick off the action at 7:40 a.m. ET on the first tee hole, while Troy Merritt, Taylor Pendrith, and Taylor Montgomery will start on the tenth hole.

Max Homa will begin his game at 1:29 p.m. ET from the first tee alongside 2024 Genesis Invitational winner Hideki Matsuyama and Ryder Cup hero Matt Fitzpatrick.