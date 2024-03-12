Commissioner Jay Monahan comments on Anthony Kim's potential return to PGA Tour - “Clearly laid out what it would take for him to earn his way back”

Anthony Kim recently made his comeback to the world of pro golf. Jay Monahan spoke to the media after several months about the ongoing talks between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour and about Kim too.

Kim was in talks with both the LIV Golf Series and the PGA Tour before he decided to make a comeback after over a decade. While Jay Monahan did not directly speak to Kim, he did confirm that the PGA Tour was in fact in contact with him. Speaking via Sports Illustrated, Kim said:

“I did not have direct conversations with Anthony. Members of our team did and they very clearly laid out what it would take for him to earn his way back to the PGA Tour. I’m glad he is healthy and well, and we wish him well.”

Anthony Kim ended up joining the LIV Golf Series, where he made his comeback as an individual wild card for the 2024 season.

Anthony Kim makes comeback after over a decade, gives honest feedback about return to pro golf

Anthony Kim made his much-awaited comeback to the world of pro golf at the LIV Golf's Jeddah event. While his first tournament was quite a rough one, his round in LIV Golf Hong Kong went much better. Giving an honest assessment of himself, Kim said via the Mirror:

“It's just one round of golf. But I played the right way. I didn't do anything extraordinary. I just played like I know how to play. The scores were what they are. I just kept doing what I've been working on the last two months."

Being away from the world of golf for so long has been quite tough for Kim, and so coming back in full swing has been quite overwhelming.

"I just kept doing what I've been working on the last two months. Obviously being away from the game so long, it's been tough to practice and get all the things that I need to get prepared for the tournament, but I'm working on the right things at this moment," he added.

Anthony Kim will also be a part of the International Series tournament in Macau at the Macau Golf and Country Club.