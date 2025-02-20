"Compared to TGL’s 544,000 for Tuesday. Not bad" - Fans react to LIV Golf Adelaide's staggering viewership numbers

LIV Golf Adelaide has recorded a decent viewership in the US and Australia. It is arguably one of the most popular events of the Saudi league, and for the final round of the tournament, there was an average of 249,000 viewers on Fox between 11 PM to 2:30 AM, while the average Australian viewership was around 225,000.

The first round of the tournament had around 114,000 average viewers on the FS1 network. LIV Golf has signed a new broadcast deal with Fox Sports to present the tournaments on its network in 2025.

Nuclr Golf recently shared stats of the final round viewership of the LIV Golf Adelaide event on its X (formerly Twitter) account, along with the caption saying:

"The viewership data for the final round of LIV Golf Adelaide are in. — U.S. Viewership: 249,000 average viewers on FOX between 11PM - 230 AM (Nielsen - via @YeahClickClack)— Australian Viewership: 225,000 average viewers on Channel Seven. (Via @TV_Blackbox)"

Fans jumped to the comment section to share their opinions on the views of the LIV Golf Adelaide event. However, they were critical of the series and compared it with the average viewing of Tiger Woods's tech-infused TGL Series.

"Compared to TGL’s 544,000 for Tuesday. Not bad, not bad at all," a fan wrote.

Some criticized LIV Golf, while some even compared it to last week's PGA Tour event, the Genesis Invitational, held at Torrey Pines.

"See! No one is interested in exhibition golf," one more fan added.

"Compared to the 3.4 MILLION viewers for the final round of the Genesis…," another fan said.

Meanwhile, a fan called the numbers "embarrassingly low," while another suggested advertising more about LIV Golf events and its new broadcasting partner.

"These seems embarrassingly low," one more fan added.

"To be fair, nobody knew it was even on FS1 or 2. Gotta advertise it just a little," a fan said.

"So still unbelievably terrible but better than the extraordinarily terrible that they had been producing since the start. This is their best event by a mile too so not great. Luckily viewership isn’t a factor for them since it’s not a serious business," another fan jotted.

Highlights of LIV Golf Adelaide 2025

The 2025 LIV Golf Adelaide event started with the first round on February 14 at The Grange Golf Club in Australia. It was a three-day event that wrapped up with the finale on February 16.

The first round of the Adelaide event made headlines after Patrick Reed made a hole-in-one on the watering hole. The American golfer was showered with beer cans after he made the impressive ace on the popular party hole.

Last week, Joaquin Niemann was pretty impressive with his game at LIV Golf Adelaide. He started his campaign with a solid round of 5-under before carding the next two rounds of 1-under and 7-under in the finale to settle for a total of 13-under. He registered an impressive three-stroke win over Carlos Ortiz and Abraham Ancer, who tied for second place.

David Puig also had a remarkable outing last week. He started the campaign with two back-to-back rounds of 2-under before carding a round of 5-under in the finale. He settled in solo fourth place on the leaderboard, followed by Richard Bland.

