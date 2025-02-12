"Completely ridiculous", "I agree with banning both" - Fans react to Collin Morikawa's dig at Lucas Glover

American pro golfer Collin Morikawa had a few words to say about Lucas Glover’s suggestion to improve the pace of play issues on Wednesday. Glover had suggested banning AimPoint, and Morikawa jokingly responded, saying long putters should also be banned. Fans have taken to social media to share mixed reactions about the matter.

Recently, Lucas Glover spoke out concerning AimPoint on his SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio Show. He suggested that the Tour can significantly speed things up by banning the AimPoint green-reading technique.

"Statistically, AimPoint hasn’t helped anybody make more putts since its inception on the PGA Tour. Statistics have borne that out. It’s also kind of rude to be up near the hole, stomping around figuring out where the break is in your feet. It needs to be banned. It takes forever,” Glover said.

Trending

In a press conference ahead of the 2025 Genesis Invitational, Collin Morikawa was asked to share his thoughts on Glover’s suggestion. He responded:

"If we’re banning AimPoint I think we should ban long putters as well.”

Expand Tweet

On X (formerly Twitter), fans have reacted to the interaction, with one calling Morikawa’s point “completely ridiculous.”

One fan said:

"Sorry but Colin’s point is completely ridiculous. And this aim point is a crock of crap. It’s disrespectful to other players when done quickly and when done properly it contributes to slow play.”

Expand Tweet

Another said:

"I agree with banning both.”

Expand Tweet

Some fans agree with Collin Morikawa, saying that long putters should have never been allowed in the first place.

"Long putters should never have been allowed in the first place. There’s too much leeway for anchoring “I wear a baggy shirt and my hand was touching the shirt, not my chest” (a DP World tournament winner),” a fan said via X.

On the other hand, other fans think long putters should be allowed if they make people putt faster.

"If long putters make people putt faster they should be encouraged. AIM point makes people slower in every way. Thought someone who went to Stanford could understand that,” another added via X.

Other fans are of the opinion that both methods of play should go.

"Ban both 🤷long putters are for people who can't putt anyways 👀,” an X user said.

“Ban long putters and aimpoint!” another X User added.

Both Collin Morikawa and Lucas Glover are expected to tee off in the upcoming Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines.

“AimPoint has 1000% helped me” - Collin Morikawa speaks out on his putting technique

While responding to Lucas Glover’s suggestions, Collin Morikawa spoke on the advantages of using AimPoint, saying that the putting technique has significantly improved his game.

"Look, AimPoint does take longer if you’re not doing it properly, right? If you’re not doing it when other players are doing… when other players are reading their putts.”

"So, from my perspective, AimPoint has 1000% helped me. You know, I listen to the announcers sometimes during play, and they say, why would you AimPoint this, this, and that? It gets a basis of how I read a putt and where I start my lines. It’s just like reading something from behind the hole or behind the ball. That’s how I’m getting my general read for that.”

Collin Morikawa played in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at T17. He also competed in the fifth TGL match on February 4, winning 6-2 with his Los Angeles GC team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback